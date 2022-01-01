Bollywood parties seem WRONG for this actor

The year 2021 has been a big one for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who won over everyone with his work in Bollywood. Yes, there have been a lot of films that have been appreciated internationally. At the same time, he was seen by audiences playing different characters in films (Nawazuddin Siddiqui Realistic Films). Tell yourself that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is famous for his great work. He recently spoke to a website about his future plans, Bollywood and his personal life. In the meantime, he said, “The rewards make you realize whether you are on the right track or not. “

During the conversation he said: “Everyone wants everyone to watch their movies, even if their movie isn’t going to the box office.” Let me tell you, the actor has gained a lot of wealth. because of his work, even though he stays out of the spotlight. Yes, he has moved away from the glamor world despite being in the movies. Hsaid, “I’m the same in real life as I make realistic movies.” He further said, “The more local a person, the more global they are. That is, you will be connected to your roots, only then will people all over the world love you.”

At the same time, he added that he did not know the world of glamor and celebrity. He likes being among ordinary people more. He doesn’t like Bollywood parties. He finds parties and film industry events very wrong, so he doesn’t like all of it.

