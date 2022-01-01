Vamika calls Anushka Sharma mom in the adorable new video from the South African actor. Watch | Bollywood

Anushka sharma and his daughter Vamika celebrate New Years with Virat Kohli in South Africa, where the cricketer is on tour with the Indian cricket team. In a new video shared by Anushka on her social networks, little Vamika can be heard calling mom Anushka.

The video, which Anushka shared on her Insta story, does not feature Vamika but it can be heard off camera as the view shows a serene park. We can then hear Vamika calling mom several times. Best way to spend my last night in 2021, Anushka captioned the video, with heart emojis.

Several Anushka and Virat fan clubs have shared the video on their accounts. Thank you for sharing. Nothing makes a mother happier than this, when her little one called her mom, wrote one. Some fans wondered when they would hear a similar video of Vamika calling Virat daddy.

A recent video of Virat greeting Vamika and Anushka from the ground just after India won the landmark test match went viral just days ago. Anushka and Vamika cheered on Virat and Team India throughout the match. Vamika is expected to have a birthday in ten days on January 11. Given that the Indian team will still be in South Africa for the ODI series with Virat, it is likely that their first anniversary will be with the South team. Africa itself.

Anushka and Virat have been very protective of Vamika’s privacy. In December, the pair thanked the media for respecting his privacy and wrote on social media: We are deeply grateful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media for not posting photos / videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images / video will be to support us in the future.