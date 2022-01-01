Entertainment
Vamika calls Anushka Sharma mom in the adorable new video from the South African actor. Watch | Bollywood
Anushka sharma and his daughter Vamika celebrate New Years with Virat Kohli in South Africa, where the cricketer is on tour with the Indian cricket team. In a new video shared by Anushka on her social networks, little Vamika can be heard calling mom Anushka.
The video, which Anushka shared on her Insta story, does not feature Vamika but it can be heard off camera as the view shows a serene park. We can then hear Vamika calling mom several times. Best way to spend my last night in 2021, Anushka captioned the video, with heart emojis.
Several Anushka and Virat fan clubs have shared the video on their accounts. Thank you for sharing. Nothing makes a mother happier than this, when her little one called her mom, wrote one. Some fans wondered when they would hear a similar video of Vamika calling Virat daddy.
A recent video of Virat greeting Vamika and Anushka from the ground just after India won the landmark test match went viral just days ago. Anushka and Vamika cheered on Virat and Team India throughout the match. Vamika is expected to have a birthday in ten days on January 11. Given that the Indian team will still be in South Africa for the ODI series with Virat, it is likely that their first anniversary will be with the South team. Africa itself.
Read also : Virat Kohli greets Anushka and her daughter Vamika after India defeats SA. look
Anushka and Virat have been very protective of Vamika’s privacy. In December, the pair thanked the media for respecting his privacy and wrote on social media: We are deeply grateful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media for not posting photos / videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images / video will be to support us in the future.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/vamika-calls-anushka-sharma-mumma-in-actor-s-adorable-new-video-from-south-africa-watch-101641023891181.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]