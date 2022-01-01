Twitter Recalls Iconic Actor Betty White By Sharing Photos, Videos | Tendency





Twitter users took to the platform to mark the passing of Betty White on December 31, days before her 100th birthday.

One of the tallest and most iconic American actors of all time, Betty White, died yesterday at the age of 99, days before turning 100. Celebrities and other Twitter users took to the microblogging platform to share their best memories and anecdotes about it through photos and videos. Here’s what US President Joe Biden had to say: Betty White has brought smiles to generations of Americans. She is a cultural icon that will be greatly missed. Jill and I think of her family and everyone who loved her this New Year’s Eve. President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021 Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama tweeted a photo of Betty White. Here is what she wrote: Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country and made us all laugh. Barack and I join with so many around the world who will regret the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo can’t wait to see her in Heaven. pic.twitter.com/tVL7NUw2TT – Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 1, 2022 Talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared a heartfelt tweet: Many have praised her for being progressive in her opinions despite her age. She was known to support the LGBTQ + community. Here’s an excerpt from when she was 92: One person shared a few photos they took of the dedicated Betty White star on Hollywood Boulevard: In the hearts of her fans and supporters, however, Betty White lives on forever. What do you think of this iconic actor? Close story

