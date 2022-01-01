The masterpiece of Bollywood to deceive the Hindus.





Bollywood has time and again offered films that crushed the feelings of Hindus, either by mocking Hindu gods and goddesses or by promoting and propagating the dirty act of jihad of love. This time around, bollywood has come up with a similar film whose name is Atrangi Re, which stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film Atrangi Re very gently promotes and propagates the jihad of dirty love by glorifying the romantic relationship between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. But this time, Bollywood has found a masterstroke to deceive and lure innocent Hindus into this film. "Hindu girl and Muslim boy, that's called a real love story" The movie Atrangi re by @aanandlrai glorifies Love Jihad & hurts Hindu sentiments. O Hindus, unite to #Boycott_Atrangi_Re@GemsOfBollywood @SecularBolly pic.twitter.com/a6UYXIa0Au — Dr. Shriya (@DrShriyaS) December 28, 2021 The directors of this film made sure that Hindus were drawn to this film and used actress Sara Ali Khan for this purpose. Sara Ali Khan, who has been Saif Ali Khan’s daughter for a few days, was on a trip to visit Hindu temples. Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh a day before the release of her film “Atrangi re” a few days ago. But with his trip came a bucket of death threats and abuse that were uttered by the so-called peaceful community, ie. Muslims. On December 23, Sara Ali Khan posted photos that were clicked on her Instagram account while visiting Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Sara Ali Khan went up there to say her prayers before the release of her film “Atrangi re. The caption of the message read “Jai Mahakal”. But unfortunately, these photos of Sara Ali Khan did not fall well into the hands of Muslims. A bucket of death threats and abuse has descended on Sara Ali Khan. Muslim extremists were rocked by photos of Sara Ali Khan making pooja and decided to spit venom in her comments section. The Islamists mistreated and threatened Sara Ali Khan for her actions. Muslims abused her because she worshiped idols, which is considered a shirk in Islam. The Quran considers shirk to be a sin that will not be forgiven if a person dies without repenting. They questioned Sara Ali Khan, being a Muslim, why did she worship idols, what kaffirs do. They questioned her faith and insulted her with foul language. It should be noted that a month ago, Sara Ali Khan must have suffered the same abuse because of her visit to Kedarnath. But these visits to Hindu temples resulted in an agenda. An agenda to run his film. A program to deceive innocent Hindus. A program to promote and propagate the jihad of dirty love act by glorifying the romantic relationship between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. DISCLAIMER: The author is solely responsible for the opinions expressed in this article. The author is responsible for citing and / or licensing the images used in the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kreately.in/bollywoods-masterstroke-to-fool-hindus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

