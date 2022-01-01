



British experts also discovered 550 new creatures during lockdown – Bollywood News

– Advertising – New species were discovered in 2021, such as a chubby vortex, a winged lizard, and a giant rat. All of these discoveries were made by experts at the British Museum of Natural History who came to light despite the terrible Code 19 outbreak. The museum also found the remains of two carnivorous dinosaurs on White Island, one of the largest discoveries never made. . – Advertising – Another find is named after the chief dragon, who was sort of a dinosaur but the size of a chicken. Although the discovery of dinosaurs in Britain is 150 years old, museum scientist Susanna Medment said that despite the lockdown, modern research has been carried out, data from around the world has been found and new discoveries have been made, dinosaurs being at the top of the list. – Advertising – As the Corona outbreak unfolded, scientists discovered museum artifacts that had long been kept in wooden boxes or displays. Due to the expediency, they have been viewed day and night, and hundreds of new species related to the earth’s past and present have emerged, including birds, insects, plants, and other animals. Some of these animal or fossil remains have been preserved for 60 years but have not been noticed. Interestingly, scientists at the museum dubbed it Project Lockdown. Without a doubt, it is a sign of the living nations that they continue to do useful and research work in times of crisis.

