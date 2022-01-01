BigStory: As Southern and Hollywood movies outperform big-budget Hindi movies, is Bollywood losing its luster? | Hindi movie news

When theaters reopened in October after a months-long lockdown due to the pandemic, it brought huge smiles to the faces of moviegoers. The filmmakers seized the opportunity and locked the release dates of their films that have been waiting for theatrical release for a long, long time. The first to hit the big screens was Sooryavanshi who booked the festive Diwali slot. And as expected, the Rohit Shettys masala crime drama made the cash registers ring. But that’s as far as the celebration goes; subsequent releases left no mark at the box office.

Then came Kabir Khans’ sports drama 83 which boasted of names like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi among many others, and a promising premise of the Indian cricket team’s victory in the 1983 World Cup. what could go wrong with a formula like this? Box office expectations were pretty high considering the films released on Christmas weekend. With overwhelmingly positive reviews, business analysts expected him to set records. But unfortunately! 83 fell short of expectations, although positive word of mouth continues to flow.

On the contrary, audiences thronged theaters to watch Tom Hollands Spider Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjuns Pushpa: The Rise. Even Nanis Shyam Singha Roy has remained unstoppable at the box office.



Why didn’t 83 click with the masses as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise did? We find the answers in this week #BigStory.

Bollywood vs. South





Looking at the box office numbers of recent times, the Southern film industry is obviously attracting more theaters than Bollywood films. Even filmmaker Karan Johar has praised Southern cinema and admitted that Hindi movies aren’t doing as much of a deal as Telugu movies lately. Citing an example, he spoke of Pushpa: The Rise to explain the commercial endurance of Telugu films. “Without any promotion, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ came out with just a few posters and the trailer. Even though Allu Arjun is not known in the north, the film made a lot of money at the box office. Can you imagine the scenario? Now that’s called the pan-Indian craze, “he said.

Exhibitor Sanjay Ghai believes Pushpa’s success shows that the dominance of the South is here to stay. The Punjab industry felt that the Hindi version would not work, but Pushpa went ahead and did some good business. The title of the film was absolute zero, but it brought audiences to theaters. And the reason southern films work is because they are making films like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra, and our Hindi film industry has started making Sai Paranjpe type films.

The advantage of the franchise?





Marvels Spider-Man: No Way Home had a strong opening at the Indian box office, and the film maintained a strong hold at the box office even over the following weeks. The national film collection stood at Rs 179.31 crore on Monday and is rapidly approaching the Rs 200 crore mark. Sooryavanshi had a lifetime collection of Rs 195.44 crore, so it won’t be long before Tom Holland’s superhero movie overtakes Bollywood’s biggest release after theaters reopen!

Director Manish Shah explains: The reason is that Spider-Man is a franchise that people grew up watching. The content of Spider-Man is more entertaining, larger than life. When you watch 83, it’s a docu-drama. Over an hour is the cricket match. People thought what they were watching was a highlight of 1983. The movie came 25 years after it should have happened, its 1989-90 release would have been something big.

What went wrong with 83?





83 had star power, he had one of the most wanted directors; the film was made on a large scale and received massive publicity. Critics couldn’t help but raving about the film. But why didn’t it turn into a step?

There are many reasons. We started making films only for multiplexes. We don’t make films for all audiences. Second, the majority of the money is taken by the actors, so the money spent on making a movie is much less. Watch any Akshay Kumar movie, or let’s say 83, it has become a docu-drama instead of entertainment on the big screen, says Manish Shah.

Film distributor, operator and analyst Raj Bansal says the content falls short. We fail to make good cinema. We have talented actors, great directors, but we lack the stories and ideas in the content. If we watch the latest movies, we are lacking in content. While the South takes the advantage over content. The public in the north had never heard of Allu Arjun’s name before. Suddenly, they are now Allu Arjun fans. If you talk about Master, Vijay got popular, Ram Charan and NTR were popular from the start, but suddenly they got huge here as well. Because of their content and their films like Baahubali … Who knew SS Rajamouli before Makkhi? Makkhi didn’t even do well. Then Baahubali worked and Rajamouli was considered a very great Pan-Indian director, he says.

Business analyst Atul Mohan emphasizes that it’s the content that makes the difference and that audiences will spend for what they want. Didn’t “Sooryavanshi” put a smile on the face of stakeholders and the industry as a whole? We’ve had some hiccups recently, but it was the content that was served to the public that was rejected. The public will never hesitate to dig their pockets for entertainment as long as they know they will get the value for the investment. Ticket price is also a key factor here, the paying audience won’t hesitate to spend on ‘Spider-Man’ or ‘Sooryavanshi’, but you can’t expect them to shell out the same price. for small movie tickets, “he said.

Is the domination of the South here to stay?





With SS Rajamouli announcing that the current COVID-19 issues that have led to the closure of cinemas in Delhi will not affect the release of RRR, it remains to be seen whether this domination of the South continues. RRR will soon be followed by Prabhas Radhe Shyam. 2022 will also have Liger, Adipurush, Salaar, Ponniyin Selvan and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to compete with Bollywood films at the box office.

Director Manish Shah believes the domination of Southern films will continue. From now on, let’s see what happens to RRR. People are trying to buy the rights to remakes of southern films. The movies are bigger and better there.

Distributor Raj Bansal has a different opinion and he says: Some (movies) will work, some will not. It’s not that all Southern movies will work.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said: No one can predict what the fate of RRR and Radhe Shyam will be, whether they will be released in January or not, or Liger and ‘Adi Purush for that matter. For me, it is before and after the pandemic that is the big question mark here. These are therefore larger-than-life films with a planned release on an Indian scale; they shoot for the hindi belt, released in all 5 languages ​​So yes, they should be arriving in large numbers but now with the third wave almost upon us, we don’t really know where we are going.

I wait for things to evolve. No one can predict anything. If this kind of trend continues, if the theaters are operating at 50% capacity, there are psychological restrictions, it also affects the thinking of the audience: “Why should we go and see? The film will be released on OTT in a few days, or it will arrive on satellite. Why take the risk in this pandemic? Boney Kapoor intervenes.

Are the filmmakers taking notes?





With audiences being perfectly clear on their preferences when it comes to theatrical viewing, would that lead filmmakers to reconsider their ideas about making films?

Sanjay Gupta shares his opinion, I made it quite clear that all films planned and shot, and written before the pandemic will not find audiences, because during both pandemics, all audience taste has changed. They are not looking for heroes, they are looking for characters. All the fake bravado, the herogiri suddenly seems wrong, seems unrelated and that’s why the OTT works. Because these are real people, real stories, and that’s the trend. We’re not interested in looking at unnecessary bhaigiri and all that. So yeah, as a filmmaker, as a writer, I’m constantly taking notes on what’s going on and how we’re evolving. For the coming year my company is only making films which are all for the OTT and also because these are stories that would not find support to bring them to the big screen. These are marginal stories. So that’s my big takeaway and until things work out and normalcy returns to theaters, depending on what kind of movies people want to watch.

Boney Kapoor differs in his opinion because he believes the audience is always looking for a hero. He says: The South still believes in the kind of cinema that it has known as Indian cinema (multi-genre) in the mainstream section, and at the same time there are films made specially in Malayalam and Tamil which are progressive. . For their mainstream films, they make sure that there should be heroism, emotional content, romance, drama, action and also comedy. They package their films in a way that suits the Indian palette. Their films have a hero who is a solid hero, be it “Baahubali” or any film by Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun Whereas here our concentration, with a some content, is more about the look which is good. But more than just watching, it should be about content that has ingredients to fill the general public’s palette.

Further stressing that Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa” or even “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” was all about a hero, Boney recounts an incident from the sets of Wanted. I remember we were filming for ‘Wanted’, I told Vijayan, Salman Khan beats so many people, even though he should be sweating on his face. He said heroes don’t sweat, they should stay heroes. This is the cinema of the South! he exclaims.

Bollywood top guns eyeing southern markets?





With Bollywood greats like Karan Johars Dharma Productions, Boney Kapoors Bayview Projects and others supporting Southern films, it is no surprise that there is a huge market for these films.

Baahubali 1 and 2 were distributed in India by Dharma Productions. Even a wholly Indian distributor like Anil Thadani has opted for Pushpa. He has published Pushpa in Hindi, as well as KGF. Big distributors are more inclined to look to films from the South because they do much better business than Hindi films, says film operator Raj Bansal.

Ajith-starrer Valimai’s trailer released last week to a thunderous response. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor who agrees that it is one of the most anticipated films that has more curiosity in the South than any other film. Valimai is also coming out in the northern circuits, but that’s a bonus. The mainland is Tamil Nadu, he concludes.

