Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















In 2022, set aside one day per month to take care of your finances. These resolutions and a few other money resolutions you need to make for the New Year.

Seven money resolutions for a financially healthy 2022


  • DGGI detects tax evasion of Rs 70 crore after crackdown on crypto exchanges

  • UPI signs 2021 at record level, transaction value exceeds Rs 8 lakh crore in December

  • Maruti Suzuki sales fall 4% to 1,53,149 units in December

  • Vinod Kannan appointed new CEO of Vistara

  • Older BlackBerry devices will die on January 4

  • WazirX crypto exchange pays Rs 49.2 crore after tax evasion

  • Highlights of the coronavirus Omicron India | Mumbai Reports 5,428 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

  • No proposal to extend RTI filing deadline: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

  • Veteran actor Betty White dies at 99, US President Joe Biden, others pay tribute

  • Over 33,000 condom orders on Blinkit on New Years Eve, massive orders for snacks too

  • Bra or no bra, during the pandemic months and beyond

  • Global markets in 2021: salvage, relaunch and wrecking balls

  • 2021 VW Tiguan facelift road test review OVERDRIVE




  • DGGI detects tax evasion of Rs 70 crore after crackdown on crypto exchanges

  • UPI signs 2021 at record level, transaction value exceeds Rs 8 lakh crore in December

  • Maruti Suzuki sales fall 4% to 1,53,149 units in December

  • Vinod Kannan appointed new CEO of Vistara

  • Older BlackBerry devices will die on January 4

  • WazirX crypto exchange pays Rs 49.2 crore after tax evasion

  • Highlights of the coronavirus Omicron India | Mumbai Reports 5,428 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

  • No proposal to extend RTI filing deadline: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

  • Veteran actor Betty White dies at 99, US President Joe Biden, others pay tribute

  • Over 33,000 condom orders on Blinkit on New Years Eve, massive orders for snacks too

  • Bra or no bra, during the pandemic months and beyond

  • Global markets in 2021: salvage, relaunch and wrecking balls

New Trends

Harry Potter reunion drops on Amazon Prime, go ahead for laughs, nostalgia



Last namePriceChange% variation
Indiabulls Hsg218.005.152.42
Sbi460.458.751.94
ntpc124.40-2.50-1.97
Nhpc30.95-0.30-0.96

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting