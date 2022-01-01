What is your favorite Betty White role on television? (SURVEY) | Entertainment





Just weeks before his centenary on January 17, the television legend Betty Blanche died at the age of 99. Become famous on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and become a household name like a quarter of Golden girlsquartet, White has entertained millions of viewers over the past decades, cementing himself as a true entertainment icon. White first rose to fame as the titular Elizabeth on the sitcom Life with Elisabeth, spanning two seasons from 1952 to 1955. The series followed a typical suburban couple through their day-to-day struggles, each episode being made up of three separate short films, each focusing on a new incident. Long before she became a television legend, she starred alongside another in her role as Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1973 to 1977. Star of the fictional radio show The happy housewife, Nivens got a laugh with his hilarious cooking tips and home advice, in addition to his fierce competitiveness and sometimes cynical personality. Following Mary tyler moore, she starred in her own eponymous series as Joyce Whitman on The Betty White Show. The series followed middle-aged actress Whitman after landing the lead role in a new crime show, only to find the director was none other than her ex-husband, John (John hillerman). Almost ten years later, White took on her most iconic role as the kind-hearted Rose Nylund in Golden girls, which spanned seven seasons from 1985 to 1992. Although often considered the nave, the sweetheart of the group of friends, Nylund was never afraid to show her competitive and astute side when necessary, and always looked out for the best. interest of his friends. She will later reprise her role in the series’ short-lived spin-off, The Golden Palace, as well as on top Empty nest. Flash-forward to the 21st century, White stepped out of the comedy world for dramatic roles as secretary Catherine Piper on Boston Legal and Ann Douglas on the longtime soap opera Love glory and beauty. Returning to comedy, she recently played the role of Elka Ostrovsky in Hot in Clevelandfrom 2010 to 2015. After escaping the Nazis and crossing the pond to Cleveland, the outspoken babysitter befriends the women of her rented home in Los Angeles while finding a second chance in love. Which role do you think Betty White is most memorable? Vote for your favorite in the poll below!

