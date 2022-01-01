GTA 5 actor Trevor sends message to character xQc RP





Twitch streamer xQc receives a surprise message for his GTA RP character from the actor who played Trevor Philips in GTA 5.



Grand Theft Auto Online allows players to interact with the Los Santos setting as their own custom characters in the game. On top of that, the GTA Online The NoPixel RP server allows gamers and streamers to role-play together and share their online adventures with others. One of the best known RGT role-playing Twitch streamers, xQc, has their own character called “John Paul” or “X” in the RGT RP NoPixel server. XQc’s character, Jean Paul, started out at the bottom of the ladder by committing various petty crimes like house thefts, lock picking and bank robberies. Since then, xQc’s Jean Paul has been one of Los Santos’ many notorious figures on the NoPixel server. What xQc didn’t expect was that he would get a scream from Steven Ogg, the Trevor Philips actor from Grand Theft Auto 5. GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: GTA Online Unveils Free Login Giveaways, Discounts, and More for the New Year The shout came during Nymn’s New Years show hosted by streamer Nymn, which was an awards show celebrating some of Twitch’s best and funniest moments. xQc received the 2021 Streamer of the Year award and other streamers have spoken about their experiences with it, including Cr1TiKaL and QTCinderella. However, Steven Ogg also congratulated xQc with a video message to him and his character Jean Paul, aka “X”. Ogg congratulated xQc and wished him a Happy New Year 2022 while joking about why X didn’t invite Trevor Philips to any of his bank heists. He then wishes xQc happy holidays, hoping that he and his loved ones are safe and healthy and spreading love, kindness, and jokingly adds bank heists at the end but not really say.

This isn’t the first time Twitch streamer xQc has received a scream from someone famous. xQc received high praise from rapper Lil Uzi Vert during a livestream he had with rapper and fellow streamer Trainwreckstv. On the stream, they had conversations on various topics, but it was on the one focused on creativity and originality that the two agreed. Lil Uzi said, “He’s really cool.” and xQc thanked him and also congratulated Lil Uzi. xQc has had quite a history with the GTA Online NoPixel RP servers, because the streamer has been banned from the NoPixel server multiple times. Many of them involved his character Jean Paul doing things that broke the rules set in the NoPixel server, like intentionally hitting other players with his car. The last time xQc was banned from the NoPixel server, some of its fans thought it was banned for good this time. However, xQc ended up reverting to GTA Online NoPixel RP server to everyone’s surprise.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. MORE: Trevor’s 15 Most Memorable Quotes In GTA 5, Ranked

