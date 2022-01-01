Celebrities Respond to Death of TV Legend Betty White





FILE – In this file photo from May 18, 1976, the cast of the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” pose with their Emmys backstage at the 28th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left to right, Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. Betty White, whose sassy and ready-to-do charm made her a mainstay of television for over 60 years, has passed away. She was 99 years old. (AP Photo / Reed Saxon, file)

(Nation Now) In the wake of Betty White passes away, fans and fellow comedians share their farewells alongside some of their favorite memories of the TV and movie icon, who died weeks before her 100th birthday. Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021 White was the only surviving member of four famous on-screen friends who appeared on the Primetime Emmy-winning show “Golden Girls.” She is perhaps best known, however, for her role as Sue Ann Nivens on the classic sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. Most recently, White starred as Elka Ostrovsky in the “Hot in Cleveland” television series. News of his death on Friday, confirmed by agent Jeff Witjas, drew sad reactions from fans and colleagues alike. Betty White: I find it hard to absorb you are no longer there .. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are .. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism ..

Rest now and say hello to Bill – Henry Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021 “Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her unmistakable style, humor and charm,” actor George Takei said on Twitter. REMEMBER AN ICN: TV’s Golden Girl Betty White Dies At 99

“Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism,” actor Henry Winkler wrote. What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White. Send love to family, friends and all of us. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021 White was preparing to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday on January 17. A limited release of “Betty White: 100 Years Young a Birthday Celebration” is set to premiere on January 17, featuring White’s friends and colleagues including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and Carol Burnett. The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021 “The world is different now,” Reynolds posted on Twitter Friday. “She was excellent at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. “What an exceptional life,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White.” Netflix also paid tribute to White, dubbing her the First Lady of TV and Our Hearts. PLANNING AHEAD: Will Utah State liquor stores be open for New Years?



