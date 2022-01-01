Balaji Vittal’s Pure Evil: The Bad Men of Bollywood books portray Bollywood villains

Almost over a decade and more ago, Balaji Vittal met me with his book proposal on RD Burman (co-authored with Anirudha Bhattacharjee). The first thing that struck me about him was his unbridled enthusiasm for the subject. Something that translated into the written proposal and the first draft they submitted. I was overwhelmed by the research and the material they had gathered. An embarrassment of wealth. Everything except the kitchen sink, so to speak (and I mean it in a completely complementary sense). Going through the editions of this book, the hardest appeal was what to leave out for the sake of clarity without sacrificing the anecdotes and delicious information the text had.

Author Balaji Vittal near Howrah Bridge on New Years Eve, 2021 @ vittalbalaji / Twitter

I mention this because his latest book, Pure Evil: Bollywood Villains, is accompanied by a similar and demanding attention to information which accentuates the pleasure of reading. In fact, so impressive was their effort on RD Burmese (this ultimately won them the national award for best film book), that even before the book was finished, I offered them two more contracts. Their second book, Gaata Rahe Mera Dil: 50 Classic Hindi Movie Songs, marked by the same rigorous research and emphasis on information, won the first MAMI award for best film writing.

Pure evil is the third book in a series of three that we signed following the RD proposal. In between, the duo collaborated on a well-received SD Burman biography. Although Balaji left alone with Pure evil (while Aniruddha did the same with his next book on Kishore Kumar), for me as a reader it is rather impossible to consider either author without the hyphen between the two and that extends to the wealth of material in Pure evil too much.

Like RD Burman: The Man The Music, which will remain the definitive book on the legendary composer, and Gaata Rahe Mera Dil, which despite the Herculean task of selecting 50 lakhs of Hindi movie songs is probably a decisive approach on the subject, Pure evil is without a doubt the most authoritative look at villains in Hindi cinema. Given the breadth of his research and the information and analysis that informs Balajis, preying on the evil men (and women) of Bollywood (this is a bit improper, as a lot of the funny villains in Hindi cinema have come from here). before it became Bollywood).

It’s the villain who brings a film to life, from the name to the sartorial taste to the hideout



‘Pure Evil’ is pure fun for its content and the authors are researching the topic

It goes without saying that our heroes are heroes because of the villains they have defeated. To imagine Sholay (1975) without Gabbar Singh or Mr. India (1987) without Mogambo. He’s the villain who brings a movie to life and that is reflected directly in the names they are endowed with right down to their sartorial tastes and hiding places (especially in Bombay cinema from the 70s and 80s) that are beating the bandwagon. staid life of heroes. hollow. I, for one, wouldn’t mind swapping the humble homes of many of our heroes for the dens that Sher ‘Shera’ Singh (Amrish Puri, in the iron, 1987) or Shakaal (Kulbhushan Kharbanda, in Shaan, 1980) inhabited. And then there are the lines they can debit; which hero has ever had a line like Ranjeet’s in Subhash Ghai’s Vishwanath: ‘Once in a blue moon, kabhi kabhi… ‘? I dare say that among the heroes of Hindi cinema, only Amitabh Bachchan had lines as memorable as those who play the villains could deliver (and even the best lines of Bachchan appeared as the anti-hero).

Amrish Puri as Sher Shera Singh, in Loha (1987) and Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Shakaal, in Shaan (1980)

This is something Balaji recognizes early on in the introduction and proceeds to create a memorable and extremely pleasing portrayal of the villain in Hindi cinema. Just look at the content and you get an idea of ​​the extent it has in store: from colonizers and the alien hand in ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ to megalomaniacs, zealots and fanatics in ‘Pagla Kahin Ka’ to one on one. the different shades of outlaws (the old dacoit from the 60s and 70s and their offspring), the gangsters and the mafia who took off with Ram Gopal Varma Satya (1998).

Manoj Bajpayee and JD Chakravarthy in Ram Gopal Varmas Satya (1998)

In the process, it also provides insight into the nation’s socio-economic and political churn rate during the 75 years of our independence. The changing face of the villain in our cinema reflects in many ways how we have changed as a nation. It was unthinkable in the 1950s to imagine a politician as a villain. In the 1980s, they were at the top of the ladder as on-screen thieves. Or the relatively “docile” dacoits of Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti hai (1960) and Mujhe Jeene Do (1963) metamorphosing into terrorists, ground mafia sharks and white-collar criminals of a more recent vintage. Balaji’s book covers it all.

Pran as dacoit Raka in Jis Desh Main Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

Parts of ‘Don’ were filmed in the residence of Waheeda Rehmans!



What sets the book apart is the attention to minutiae, which makes it a film buffs delight. So, as we get the truth about the biggest and most memorable villains, about whom information is readily available, Balaji never forgets the smallest picture.

Consider, for example, the 1978 blockbuster by Chandra Barot put on. While providing us with the evolution of the “figure of Don” in Hindi cinema, by the way, we also learn that the film lasted almost five years because the filmmakers were all broke! Portions of the film were shot at Waheeda Rehman’s residence and the directors also “graft” themselves onto standing sets from other films. And then there is Manoj Kumar’s invaluable commentary on the film’s title as told by the director. Just the kind of digression that animates the reading experience.

Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 blockbuster ‘Don’ by Chandra Barots

Or Ranjeet’s hilarious tale on the set of Mastan Dada in a taxi during a six-hour layover in Bombay on the way to London from Mauritius, eventually turning for Haath Ki Safai in passing (the filmmakers managed to get him out of immigration during these few hours to allow him to shoot!). Or the links that the author makes between black magic and occultism in the films dealing with serial killers (of the high priest in the years 1934 Amrit manthan to the frightening interpretation of Lajja Shankar Pandey by Ashutosh Rana in the years 1999 Sangharsh).

Ashutosh Rana as Lajja Shankar Pandey in 1999’s “Sangharsh”

The book is full of similar anecdotes and interviews with a wide range of characters that provide insight into not only the history of the villain in Hindi cinema, but also the craziness of cinema.

Despite its editorial and proofreading flaws (I gave up taking notes after six typos in the first 43 pages), Pure evil is pure pleasure for its content and the author’s research on the subject. As one of Hindi cinema’s greatest villains would have put it, “Mogambo … khush hua. ‘

Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri is editor, editor and reviewer. Passionate film buff, he loves poetry and music.