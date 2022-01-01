Pop music in 2022 Olly Alexander, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys





Albums to watch in 2022 include Years & Years release in January Night call. It marks the resumption of singer Olly Alexander’s pop career after his first role in It’s a sin, Russell T Davies’ hit TV drama about London homosexuals at the start of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Working on the show encouraged Alexander to throw away the value of an album of songs and make, according to his words, “lots of upbeat and euphoric dance tunes”. Years & Years’ third album, Night call is the first to appear after the band’s transition to a solo project for the singer: his two former bandmates are no longer members. Also in January, the new album by Earl Sweatshirt, former member of the shocking Californian rap collective Odd Future, is now among the most distinctive voices in hip-hop. Like Years & Years, he canned the value of an album before making a new one, Sick!, which was inspired by the pandemic. In a statement, he said, “These songs are what happened when I was going up for the air.” Cate Le Bon will release ‘Pompeii’ in February © Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for MTV; Only the best

February brings the quick follow-up to Black Country, the debut of New Road. London rock band’s second album, The ants up there, should arrive a year after their premiere, a production rhythm typical of their inventive and loaded songs. Welsh author Cate Le Bon returns the same month with Pompeii, the sixth album by an unpredictable but still high-quality singer-songwriter. The following month saw the arrival of the first of two Jack White albums. Fear of dawn was dragged along by the controlled mania of the lead single “Taking Me Back”, with its heavy drums and precisely delivered guitar material. Meanwhile, his companion album Enter living paradise, slated for release in July, was teased with the track “Taking Me Back (Gently)”, a sweet old-fashioned country number, a signature act of stylistic juxtaposition. After seeing his 2019 hit “Blinding Lights” dethrone Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” as officially the biggest single in US Billboard history last year, The Weeknd has a new album for 2022. According to the Canadian, it will be a companion piece for 2020s After hours. “If the last record is the evening after night hours,” he told Variety earlier this year, “then dawn is coming.” “We had a band that stayed last month to record an album,” Suffolk farm owners announced on Instagram in August. They went to praise the sound of the double bass, piano and drums escaping from the double open doors: “Thank you Arctic Monkeys”. The results of the Sheffield group’s rural retreat are expected to be released in the coming year. The weekend

It was Adele who announced an upcoming Kendrick Lamar album. The singer told Rolling Stone magazine in November that she heard new songs from the rapper, the same month he performed his first gig in two years. Superstar Beyoncé is rumored to have an album on the way as well. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last August, she said she had spent the past 18 months in the studio. “Sometimes it takes me a year to personally search through thousands of sounds to find the right kick or the right snare,” she added. At this laborious pace of progress, a surprise drop in 2032 is perhaps more likely.

