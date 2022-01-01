Entertainment
Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White’s death
Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured into social media on Friday in reaction to Betty White’s death. The Golden Girls star was 99 years old. Henry Winkler thanked White for his humor, warmth and activism. Seth Meyers says White was the only Saturday Night Live host he had ever seen receive a standing ovation at the ‘after party. Kathy Griffin shared a few stories in a Twitter thread and wrote that White treated her as an equal in the world of comedy. Dan Rather said our world would be better if more people followed White’s lead White was a mainstay of television for over 60 years.
That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady … Ninety-nine. As my mother would say, God loves her. President Joe Biden, to reporters Friday.
Bad news. More from Betty White. Too bad we couldn’t get another ten years of her always warm, gracious and witty personality. She was one of a kind! Mel Brooks, on Twitter.
Betty White: I’m very hard to absorb, you’re not here anymore .. But the memories of your pleasure are .. Thanks for your humor, warmth and activism … Rest now and say hello to Bill. Henry Winkler, on Twitter
The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. Ryan Reynolds, on Twitter
Rest in peace my sweet Betty. My God, how bright the sky must be right now. Valérie Bertinelli, on Twitter.
Too much sadness! I once posted how she changed my life. She was the first person who made me believe I could be a writer. What a huge thing for another person to do. I bet there are hundreds of us she’s helped over the years. Nancy Meyers, on Instagram
RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen, received a standing ovation at the after party. A party where she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end. ”Seth Meyers, on Twitter
Betty, who was kind enough to guest star on the Kathy Griffin episode My Life on the D List, where we give my mom Maggie a date with Betty White, was a bucket list keepsake, touching and hilarious at the same time. We surprised Maggie, so when Betty shows up at Sizzler Senior Early Bird Special, my mom broke down! And I got to spend the day on film and off camera, with my mom and Betty White. It was basically a dream day for the girls. Legitimate Betty treated my mom like a friend. She answered all the questions, acted very shocked with every word of my mouth, which was mandatory. She hung out with my mother like a peer. She treated me like we were at the same club or something. In fact, she treated me like an equal in the world of gurrrl comedy. She was as strong and funny as she was gentle and wise and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will only be one Betty White. Kathy Griffin, on Twitter
Today we have lost a beloved television icon. Betty White was a pioneering actress, who blessed generations of Americans with her talent and humor for 8 decades. May it be a comfort to his loved ones and his many admirers that so many people mourn with them during this sad time. Nancy Pelosi, on Twitter
Another brilliant talent has made his transition. I had the pleasure of meeting Betty White and shared some giggles with her. May she rest in well-deserved peace. Dionne Warwick, on Twitter
Peace and love, Betty White. Susanna Hoffs, on Twitter
Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless. 99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White. Marlee Matlin, on Twitter
A spirit of kindness and hope. Betty White was loved very much because of who she was and how she embraced a life well lived. His smile. His sense of humor. Its basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed his example. It decreases with his death. Dan Rather, on Twitter
Yall, with the passing of #BettyWhite we lost one of the best humans ever! LeVar Burton, on Twitter
So we ate cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who is with me? Ariana DeBose, on Twitter
RIP to Betty White who was lovely, delicious, hilarious, talented, and trouble-free for 99.9 years. “Roxane Gay, on Twitter
I hosted one of the many Pyramid game show reboot attempts in 2010 and Betty was a famous guest. The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell. Andy Richter, on Twitter
