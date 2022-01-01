Short circuit: In conversation with Sai Deodhar

Sai Deodhar’s father, Debu Deodhar, was a famous cinematographer who serviced the camera for such acclaimed films as Gharonda (1977), Khatta Meetha (1981), Thodasa Roomani Ho Jaayen (1990), Prahaar (1991) and many others. His mother Shrabani Deodhar, is a multiple award-winning filmmaker whose Marathi films Lapandav (1993), Sarkarnama (1998) and Lekaru (2000) have won national and state awards. She grew up in a culturally rich environment and was started by her mother as a child artist in Lapandav. She grew up to be a TV actress and appeared in popular soap operas such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saara Akaash, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and many more. She is also a director of short films and has directed around ten short films to date. She tells her story in a free-spirited interview. Excerpts …

What are your earliest Filmfare memories?

My father received a Filmfare trophy for Prahaar. As we grew up, and even today, Filmfare remains the ultimate prize for every star or technician. I grew up as an industry kid because my dad was a cinematographer and my mom is a filmmaker. Filmfare was something that completely impressed us and still is. When we were growing up we would wait and watch the awards ceremony late at night. At that time, there was no social media. So that was the only time we could connect with the stars, see how they dressed, what they looked like … The whole personality of Filmfare has always been larger than life and it still is. If you ask someone, they’ll tell you how wonderful it would be if there was just one Filmfare Award in the house. So I guess we all harbor this dream in our hearts of winning a Filmfare because of the perception that winning one means you did.

it’s big.

What did you inherit from your mother Shrabani Deodhar and what did you inherit from your father Debu Deodhar?

Cinema is something I inherited from both. Integrity, passion and honesty to your job, the fact that we are a team and we take the team with you and that we are honest with what you do – I think that is one thing. that I learned from both my parents. From daddy I learned a lot in terms of the camera, camera angles and how important it is to have good framing. Storytelling is important, but it must be supported by a beautiful vision. I started helping my mother when I was very young. The simple fact of being on the sets excited me. Everything they taught me, I continue to apply or achieve on my journey.

Your mother directed you in your last Marathi film Mogra Phulalaa…

It’s quite difficult because at home it’s my mom and I can get away with saying that I don’t agree with what you’re saying. (Smiles) When you’re on set you have to say – I don’t agree – in a low voice. But I think she’s a brilliant director. She knows the rhythms of her scenes. You just have to follow its instructions to a T and everything is perfect. That’s what I did. It is a great feeling to work with your mom because you are learning so much. When you see her as a filmmaker, as a director on set, when there are so many people asking her what they should be doing, I think it’s an “awww” moment for a girl.

Give us an example where you didn’t agree with her but she turned out to be right in the end.

We were doing a scene where I felt I had to play it down a bit more. I said ‘Mom I feel like I’m going too far’ and she said we’ve come to a point in the movie where it’s okay to go a little too far to get the point across. I said fine, I go with what you say. She said please don’t hold back. And I did what she wanted and got it all in one fell swoop. And it’s one of the best scenes in the movie.

How Mogra Phulalaa has changed you as an actor since this is your first feature film in Marathi.

We speak Marathi at home. But when it comes to speaking in front of the camera, it’s another ball game. It was a difficult thing for me, because I realized that I had to be careful when speaking in Marathi. I used to mess up the grammar a bit. Although she is Bengali, my mother has a better command of Marathi than I am and constantly corrects me.

What did you discover about yourself while playing?

I discovered that you have to be very honest with the scene you find yourself in. Because I have the impression that the eyes speak a lot. I think when you don’t feel it inside of you it shows in your eyes. My father told me a very beautiful thing. He used to say that the camera never blinks. You must always give yourself 100 percent. If you’re not totally in tune with the scene, the camera catches it, and the dishonesty transcends the audience.