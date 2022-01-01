Entertainment
Short circuit: In conversation with Sai Deodhar
Sai Deodhar’s father, Debu Deodhar, was a famous cinematographer who serviced the camera for such acclaimed films as Gharonda (1977), Khatta Meetha (1981), Thodasa Roomani Ho Jaayen (1990), Prahaar (1991) and many others. His mother Shrabani Deodhar, is a multiple award-winning filmmaker whose Marathi films Lapandav (1993), Sarkarnama (1998) and Lekaru (2000) have won national and state awards. She grew up in a culturally rich environment and was started by her mother as a child artist in Lapandav. She grew up to be a TV actress and appeared in popular soap operas such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saara Akaash, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and many more. She is also a director of short films and has directed around ten short films to date. She tells her story in a free-spirited interview. Excerpts …
What are your earliest Filmfare memories?
My father received a Filmfare trophy for Prahaar. As we grew up, and even today, Filmfare remains the ultimate prize for every star or technician. I grew up as an industry kid because my dad was a cinematographer and my mom is a filmmaker. Filmfare was something that completely impressed us and still is. When we were growing up we would wait and watch the awards ceremony late at night. At that time, there was no social media. So that was the only time we could connect with the stars, see how they dressed, what they looked like … The whole personality of Filmfare has always been larger than life and it still is. If you ask someone, they’ll tell you how wonderful it would be if there was just one Filmfare Award in the house. So I guess we all harbor this dream in our hearts of winning a Filmfare because of the perception that winning one means you did.
it’s big.
What did you inherit from your mother Shrabani Deodhar and what did you inherit from your father Debu Deodhar?
Cinema is something I inherited from both. Integrity, passion and honesty to your job, the fact that we are a team and we take the team with you and that we are honest with what you do – I think that is one thing. that I learned from both my parents. From daddy I learned a lot in terms of the camera, camera angles and how important it is to have good framing. Storytelling is important, but it must be supported by a beautiful vision. I started helping my mother when I was very young. The simple fact of being on the sets excited me. Everything they taught me, I continue to apply or achieve on my journey.
Your mother directed you in your last Marathi film Mogra Phulalaa…
It’s quite difficult because at home it’s my mom and I can get away with saying that I don’t agree with what you’re saying. (Smiles) When you’re on set you have to say – I don’t agree – in a low voice. But I think she’s a brilliant director. She knows the rhythms of her scenes. You just have to follow its instructions to a T and everything is perfect. That’s what I did. It is a great feeling to work with your mom because you are learning so much. When you see her as a filmmaker, as a director on set, when there are so many people asking her what they should be doing, I think it’s an “awww” moment for a girl.
Give us an example where you didn’t agree with her but she turned out to be right in the end.
We were doing a scene where I felt I had to play it down a bit more. I said ‘Mom I feel like I’m going too far’ and she said we’ve come to a point in the movie where it’s okay to go a little too far to get the point across. I said fine, I go with what you say. She said please don’t hold back. And I did what she wanted and got it all in one fell swoop. And it’s one of the best scenes in the movie.
How Mogra Phulalaa has changed you as an actor since this is your first feature film in Marathi.
We speak Marathi at home. But when it comes to speaking in front of the camera, it’s another ball game. It was a difficult thing for me, because I realized that I had to be careful when speaking in Marathi. I used to mess up the grammar a bit. Although she is Bengali, my mother has a better command of Marathi than I am and constantly corrects me.
What did you discover about yourself while playing?
I discovered that you have to be very honest with the scene you find yourself in. Because I have the impression that the eyes speak a lot. I think when you don’t feel it inside of you it shows in your eyes. My father told me a very beautiful thing. He used to say that the camera never blinks. You must always give yourself 100 percent. If you’re not totally in tune with the scene, the camera catches it, and the dishonesty transcends the audience.
You are also married to an actor. Is it easy or difficult to be married to an actor?
Shakti (Anand) is a very professional actor. He always respects the director’s chair. So he knows that if I’m in the director’s position, he’ll say okay and go with what I said. But when we’re home and I’m no longer the director, we discuss how the scene could have been done differently. I have always been surprised when people say that we leave our work at the door when we enter our homes. I find it very difficult because the work is an integral part of who you are and who you are. So I take my work everywhere. We are always discussing things that we have watched, that we have read, something that has influenced us and it is always a rewarding conversation. So I really like that with him.
How do you balance your career as a mother, filmmaker and actor?
It’s difficult. Every day is a challenge. There is a cute saying that goes, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans”, that’s it. I realized that so I don’t plan anything anymore. I’m just going with the flow. There are horrible days, there are really good days and that’s how it is. So it’s a mixed bag.
What kind of director or actor are you?
I think whatever you do, even if you bake a cake, it should be the best cake according to your ability. I feel alive when I work. I think not everyone is lucky enough to have the opportunity to do what they are passionate about in life. So, if you are lucky enough to have such an opportunity, you should make the most of it. The product is important, but the whole journey and the process of making it are just as important. I’ve only done short films so far and they were always based on a low budget. So, it was always a struggle to try to finish the whole shoot in one day. Keeping nine minutes in a day is crazy business. You keep everyone glued by repeating, “This is our movie, this is our movie”.
You have espoused many causes, from menstruation to LGBTQ causes. How has it changed you? Do you think the actors should also be activists?
My grandparents were doctors and they did a lot for society. So I was always brought up with the concept of giving something back to society in any way possible. And I think if you add a social message to an entertaining story, people really get it. I don’t really mean to, but like I said, it’s just a part of me, so I’m sort of gravitating towards something more relevant or more than just a story.
Finally, if I had to ask you to choose from your constellation of roles – actor, director, producer. What would you choose?
A director. I think being a director is a healthy experience. You live every role as a director. You are an actor, you are a cameraman, you are everything while you direct. So I think it’s the healthiest experience.
Sources
2/ https://www.filmfare.com/interviews/shorts-circuit-in-conversation-with-sai-deodhar-51926.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]