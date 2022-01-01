Betty White, Beloved ‘Golden Girl’ Actress, Died at 99

Actor Betty White died on Friday at the age of 99, TMZ reported.

Jeff Witjas, agent and friend of the Whites, confirmed his death to The daily beast, saying she passed away peacefully at her Brentwood, California home. He tell people in a statement, he believed White would live forever.

I will miss her terribly and the animal world she loved so much too. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again, Witjas said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said to Rolling Stone they responded to a request for medical help on Friday morning after receiving a call at 9:33 am

White would have turned 100 on January 17. She recently announced a documentary of his life called Betty White: 100 Years Young An Anniversary Celebration would hit theaters that day.

Best known for her roles as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, 1985-1992, and Sue Ann Nivers in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 1973-1977, White has had a long career as a performer.

An accomplished professional of unparalleled charm and wit, White has appeared on big and small screens, on stage and on the radio throughout her many decades in the performing arts. White had work lined up until the time of his death.

Why should I withdraw from something that I love so much? she told HuffPost in a November 2013 interview. I am blessed with good health; I am fortunate enough to be invited to participate in television so why should I say, no, no, I am retiring. To do what? Nothing that I could find to do would be as fun as what I do for a living.

White was born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 17, 1922, to Christine Tess and Horace Logan White. She started her career in the 1930s.

After WWII, she landed her own radio program, The Betty White Show, before hosting Al Jarvis’ television show, Hollywood on Television. From there, she got her own sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, based on a Hollywood television sketch. Throughout the 1950s, she established herself as a television personality.

White made her big screen debut as a senator from Kansas in 1962s Advice and consent, but she did not appear regularly in feature films until much later in her life. Instead, she went on to create one of Hollywood’s strongest and most cohesive TV resumes. Guinness World Records even awarded him the Longest television career for an artist (female) in September 2013.

White’s biggest hit was playing Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, but that hardly happened. White was originally chosen to play Blanche Devereaux, the group’s sexiest member, but she switched roles with Rue McClanahan. because of the similarities between Blanche and Sue Ann Nivers, white character in The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

In recent years, the careers of whites have experienced a strong resurgence. She won two SAG Awards for her role on NBC’s Betty Whites Off Their Rockers comedy show and became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live in 2010. (She also won an Emmy for this appearance.)

Throughout his many years as an actor, White also collected five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Daytime Emmy Awards among countless other distinctions.

In 1945, White married WWII pilot Dick Barker. They divorced two years later, and soon after she married a theater agent, Lane Allen. White said they broke up because he wanted her to quit show business. She later met Allen Ludden TV host when she was a guest celebrity on her Password show in 1961. They married in 1963 and remained together for 17 years until her death in 1981. White never remarried.

In addition to his comedic roles, White used to break down barriers for women in Hollywood. Due to her involvement behind the camera on Life with Elizabeth, she became one of the earliest television producers.

She was also a recognized animal rights activist. White spent over 40 years as a trustee of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and was the author of Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo in 2011.

It’s so ingrained in me, she said of her love of animals in an interview with Smithsonian magazine in 2012. My mom and dad were both big animal lovers. They imbued me with the fact that for me there is no animal on the planet that I do not find fascinating and wish to learn more. Before White became an actress, she had wanted to work as ranger or zookeeper.

But audiences were probably happy that she took a different path: White has spent her life as a hilariously welcome presence that viewers have invited into their homes for decades. I think after 63 years in business, people grow up with you, and they have kids and then they grow up with you, she said. in an interview with the Guardian in 2012. They think you are a staple so I think they don’t know how to get rid of me, to be honest.

