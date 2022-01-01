Entertainment
Betty White, Beloved ‘Golden Girl’ Actress, Died at 99
Actor Betty White died on Friday at the age of 99, TMZ reported.
Jeff Witjas, agent and friend of the Whites, confirmed his death to The daily beast, saying she passed away peacefully at her Brentwood, California home. He tell people in a statement, he believed White would live forever.
I will miss her terribly and the animal world she loved so much too. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again, Witjas said.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said to Rolling Stone they responded to a request for medical help on Friday morning after receiving a call at 9:33 am
White would have turned 100 on January 17. She recently announced a documentary of his life called Betty White: 100 Years Young An Anniversary Celebration would hit theaters that day.
Best known for her roles as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, 1985-1992, and Sue Ann Nivers in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 1973-1977, White has had a long career as a performer.
An accomplished professional of unparalleled charm and wit, White has appeared on big and small screens, on stage and on the radio throughout her many decades in the performing arts. White had work lined up until the time of his death.
Why should I withdraw from something that I love so much? she told HuffPost in a November 2013 interview. I am blessed with good health; I am fortunate enough to be invited to participate in television so why should I say, no, no, I am retiring. To do what? Nothing that I could find to do would be as fun as what I do for a living.
White was born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 17, 1922, to Christine Tess and Horace Logan White. She started her career in the 1930s.
After WWII, she landed her own radio program, The Betty White Show, before hosting Al Jarvis’ television show, Hollywood on Television. From there, she got her own sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, based on a Hollywood television sketch. Throughout the 1950s, she established herself as a television personality.
(Photo: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images) “data-caption =” White as Sue Ann Nivens in a 1974 publicity portrait for the CBS comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. (Photo: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images) “data-rich-caption =” White as Sue Ann Nivens in a 1974 publicity portrait for the CBS comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. (Photo: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images) “data-credit =” CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images “data-credit-link-back =” “/>
White made her big screen debut as a senator from Kansas in 1962s Advice and consent, but she did not appear regularly in feature films until much later in her life. Instead, she went on to create one of Hollywood’s strongest and most cohesive TV resumes. Guinness World Records even awarded him the Longest television career for an artist (female) in September 2013.
White’s biggest hit was playing Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, but that hardly happened. White was originally chosen to play Blanche Devereaux, the group’s sexiest member, but she switched roles with Rue McClanahan. because of the similarities between Blanche and Sue Ann Nivers, white character in The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
In recent years, the careers of whites have experienced a strong resurgence. She won two SAG Awards for her role on NBC’s Betty Whites Off Their Rockers comedy show and became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live in 2010. (She also won an Emmy for this appearance.)
Throughout his many years as an actor, White also collected five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Daytime Emmy Awards among countless other distinctions.
In 1945, White married WWII pilot Dick Barker. They divorced two years later, and soon after she married a theater agent, Lane Allen. White said they broke up because he wanted her to quit show business. She later met Allen Ludden TV host when she was a guest celebrity on her Password show in 1961. They married in 1963 and remained together for 17 years until her death in 1981. White never remarried.
In addition to his comedic roles, White used to break down barriers for women in Hollywood. Due to her involvement behind the camera on Life with Elizabeth, she became one of the earliest television producers.
She was also a recognized animal rights activist. White spent over 40 years as a trustee of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and was the author of Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo in 2011.
It’s so ingrained in me, she said of her love of animals in an interview with Smithsonian magazine in 2012. My mom and dad were both big animal lovers. They imbued me with the fact that for me there is no animal on the planet that I do not find fascinating and wish to learn more. Before White became an actress, she had wanted to work as ranger or zookeeper.
But audiences were probably happy that she took a different path: White has spent her life as a hilariously welcome presence that viewers have invited into their homes for decades. I think after 63 years in business, people grow up with you, and they have kids and then they grow up with you, she said. in an interview with the Guardian in 2012. They think you are a staple so I think they don’t know how to get rid of me, to be honest.
Jessica Goodman also contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/betty-white-beloved-golden-girl-193809825.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]