Akshay Kumar sings Gayatri Mantra in Maldives, Malaika has a lazy morning: Bollywood New Years





2021 has been a difficult year for all of us, with so many people who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19. As the countdown started last night, our favorite Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans, while some took to their Instagram accounts this morning to usher in the New Year. From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, the celebrities of B-Town have wished health and happiness to their fans, followers and admirers. AKSHAY KUMAR SINGS MANTRA GAYATRI BY WELCOMING 2022 Akshay Kumar greeted the New Year 2022 by chanting the Gayatri Mantra in his new Maldives video. “New Years, even I woke up and said hello to my old friend the sun and started my 2022 with everything positive except Covid. Pray for good health and the happiness of all. Happy New Year (sic) “, we read in his caption. Malaika Arora shared a video of her enjoying the lazy morning. She captioned it, “Hello 2022 (sic).” Meanwhile, Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, shared a photo of himself and wrote: “Look to the future, never give up, believe in yourself and stay strong … # 2022 let’s do this (sic). “ ANUSHKA-VIRAT CELEBRATES NEW YEAR IN SOUTH AFRICA Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the New Year with their Indian teammates in South Africa. Sharing a photo of their celebration, the actress wrote: “The year that has given us the greatest happiness I have known. So, the deepest gratitude 2021, thank you (sic).” Looked: Virat also shared a photo with Anushka and wished his fans. He wrote: “We hope everyone will be blessed with joy and happiness this New Year. We send you our love and positivity (sic).” Karan Johar shared a family photo with mother Hiroo Johar and children Yash and Roohi with a long note. He wrote: “This year again has been difficult, we have seen loss, pain, suffering and hopelessness all around us. YOU must be the leader and the conductor of your own emotions. Toxicity around you is sometimes the result of various aspects, but it is definitely not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read you have to change your focus and vision (pun intended) .. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to fight negativity and open your own way! Fate is your friend Never believe the opposite, so don’t apologize against it! She exists to celebrate you and never deny you! the power to fight all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you walk a path with the one voice screaming at you but you seldom listen to it! YOURSELF! Your voice! instinctively! 22 your year and the res it will fall into place! My loved ones send you so much love and I join you in saying it! The year will come with its own obstacles, you will be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Return the Javelin of Strength and Resilience and the stage is yours. !! Love and light Always (sic). “ Looked: Kriti Sanon shared photos of herself in a tangerine-colored sweater. She wrote, “May your 2022 be as bright as this sweater (sic).” READ ALSO | Malaika Arora shares unseen photo with Arjun Kapoor from Maldives, says I miss you Mr. Pouty

