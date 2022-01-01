Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood Divas Welcome New Years 2022 in Style





While we’re still stuck in memories of 2021, the New Years 2022 is here and it’s going to take us some time to figure out that fact. The world celebrated the New Year yesterday in a spirit of celebration. Given the growing number of Covid cases, we’ve seen the Bollywood fraternity hold small intimate house parties with loved ones. But it also opened our eyes to some fabulous looks that were easy, comfortable and airy, perfect for a house party! Scroll on for how these actresses dressed for their New Years party. Anushka sharma Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed the New Years 2022 in South Africa and were part of a big New Years cake cutting party at a restaurant. They looked extremely happy and stylish together. While Virat wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans, Anushka looked dapper in her casual yet chic black and white striped maxi dress. Her off-the-shoulder number featured a flared silhouette, balloon sleeves and a tie down the front. The couple were comfortable and we loved it! Shilpa shetty Jumping into 2022 with only positivity and excitement, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself ready to party in a sparkling black mini dress. Her stunning dress featured a mesh layer with sleeves over her black satin dress. She teamed the look with white tie-up heels, earrings and bracelets. The blow-dried hair in the middle and the subtle glamorous makeup completed her party-ready look. Taapsee Pannu The Rashmi Rocket actress looked amazing in her pearl white column dress which featured a side slit. Her midi dress sported an open back adorned with crisscross details that accentuated the sultry factor of her dress. Taapsee paired it with gold earrings and kept the rest of her look simple and classy with red lips, a rosy face, and her hair pulled back into a messy bun. The stunning look is perfect for a romantic romantic evening. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her New Years Eve with her family. Their tight dinner saw celebrities devouring delicious specialties ranging from sausages to chicken. Bebo was like most of us in his red matchy-match pajama set that had his initial “K” on the front pocket. We love her relaxed and cozy look that she has paired with sporty trainers and a shimmering gold New Year’s hat. Soha Ali Khan was dressed in a pretty orange and red kaftan. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sonam Kapoor posted adorable photos with her twin husband in black, wishing his fans a Happy New Year on Instagram. She looked bold and classy in her high neck all-black fringed dress by Taller Marmo. The poncho-style dress has been embellished with luxurious bracelets embellished with crystals and dangling earrings. Sonam left her hair open in textured waves and completed her look with glam makeup featuring smudged glitter eyeshadow, nude matte lips and a shapely face. Good year! Let us know which laid back New Years Eve party look is your favorite in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also | Deepika Padukone in Malaika Arora: 8 BOLD and HOT Celeb Makeup Looks to Try ASAP for NYE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/fashion/celebrity-style/anushka-sharma-shilpa-shetty-bollywood-divas-welcome-new-year-2022-style-981711 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos