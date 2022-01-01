Discover a world beyond Bollywood in 2021





Meanwhile, continuing on from where Meel Patthar (Milestone) and The Disciple left us last year, 2021 has been the year of compelling independent films in various languages, most of them debuts, beautifully grounded. in their specific environment and time. Like Irfana Majumdars Shankars Fairies who examines the divisions of caste, class and religion. Set in 1960s Lucknow, it’s as much a little girl’s coming-of-age saga as it is a personal journey to the heart of India. Prasun Chatterjee’s Bengali feature debut Dostojee tells the story of how these divisions test the friendship of two 8-year-old children in rural Bengal in the 1990s, following the demolition of Babri Masjid. Aditya Vikram Senguptas’ third feature Once Upon A Time In Calcutta which opened in Venice is a splendid ode to Kolkata, in decline but perpetual. Nikhil Mahajans’ latest Godavari is a visually and auditory blooming look at an individual crisis of faith. The fandom for Malayalam cinema has grown over the past few years. In 2021 it has become more popular for dealing with original ideas, interesting stories and compelling and engaging narratives with charismatic actors, all praise Fahadh Faasil and technical finesse to boot. Great Indian cuisine, Nayattu, Joji, Biriyani, Aarkkariyam, Malik, Minnal Murali, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam … A film in Malayalam prompted everyone to hunt another. Tamil cinema has also crossed invisible borders this year. Pebbles aside, there was Karnan, Sarpatta Parambarai, Jai Bhim, Maadathy reaching out to the world via streaming platforms and making the uninitiated public aware of the urgency and combativeness with which Tamil films highlighted issues such as the plight of the marginalized, caste discrimination, exploitation of tribes and violence in police custody. More than ever before, streaming platforms have made the world our oyster during the pandemic with global content at the push of the remote. Warm and assertive Koreans or K-Dramas continued to amass fans, as did shows like Mare of Easttown, Only Murders in the Building, White Lotus, to name just three of a few. No one heretofore resistant to the OTT platform like yours has really managed to catch it. with. Meanwhile, Bollywood at its biggest hit was all about the Sooryavanshis and Satyamev Jayates, the state’s filmi toolkits, rubbing shoulders with chauvinism, bashing Muslims or giving lessons on good Muslim binary Muslimbad with a Sufficient Hindu above. Those who stood out to me are Shoojit Sircars Sardar Udhama, a powerful cinematic testimony to the relevance of the protest under the guise of a biopic of a patriot. Amit Masurkars Sherni pushed back the limits by tackling an atypical theme such as ecological conflicts and their repercussions and the clash between idealism and convictions in the face of cooptation and corruption in state systems. In her directorial debut, Seema Pahwa captured the grind with humor and humanity in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, a film about shared grief and intimacies and affections as well as hidden grudges, unspoken resentment, unresolved insecurities and the unexpressed anger it arouses. While anthologies have proven to be the bane of the streaming world, there are some individual segments that have stood out. The subversion of caste, color and gender during a segment from Goin Neeraj Ghaywans Geeli Puchchi to Ajeeb Daastaans came on a brilliant performance from Konkona Sen Sharma. Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao were perfectly in tune in Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Abhishek Chaubeys delightful interpretation of Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram (Barin Bhowmiks Ailment) in the Ray anthology. A charming, ingrained short film fantasy about a lost culture and also the dying art of storytelling. Gullak 2’s engaging, empathetic and heartwarming snapshots of the Mishra family’s life in Bhopal were exactly what the doctor would have ordered to overcome Covid to soothe, comfort and heal.

