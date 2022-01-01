Bigg Boss 15: Salman yells at Shamita; it breaks down and storms out. look

As the conclusion of Bigg Boss 15 draws near, things heat up inside the house. In the next episode of Weekend ka Vaar, which airs Saturday night, Shamita Shetty will be seen arguing with Salman Khan.

In a recently released promo for the episode, Salman begins berating inmates for their laziness in assignments. You got a doctorate by canceling assignments, he says, before asking for the main doors of the Bigg Boss house to be opened, indicating he might make a big phone call on the show.

The promo then shows a restless Shamita complaining that she is being treated unfairly. I feel like everything I do is not enough. I don’t know what she is saying, until Salman loudly interrupts her by saying her name. He then exclaims: You go on and on!

When Shamita tries to interrupt her again and say her song, an annoyed Salman scolds her and says in a loud voice: Did someone tell you that you didn’t make an effort? Holy shit, Shamita! At this, Shamita first collapses and wipes the tears from her face. She then gets up from her sofa and furiously leaves the room where all the inmates are sitting.

Online, many Shamita fans have defended her, saying Salman was targeting her for no reason. Stop targeting Shamita, one fan wrote, while another advised Shamita to stay strong, saying: People love you.

This isn’t the first time Shamita has been the target of Salmans’ explosion this season. In December, after a brawl between Shamita and her roommate Abhijit Bichukale, Salman berated her for her tone and role in the brawl, saying she provoked him first.