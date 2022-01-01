Akshay Kumar chants Gayatri Mantra to welcome New Years in Maldives and says “New Years, even me”





Akshay chants Gayatri Mantra to welcome 2022 Highlights Akshay Kumar hosted 2022 in the Maldives The actor chanted Gayatri Mantra to mark the first sunrise of the year He is currently on vacation with his wife, actress turned author Twinkle Khanna The Bollywood Brigade welcomes 2022 in absolute style. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had flown to the Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna to mark his birthday and ring New Year’s Eve. But while fans might have expected party glimpses of the actor, Bollywood’s Khiladi left everyone in awe after sharing a video in which he sang Gayatri Mantra early in the morning. In a video shared on social media, Akshay greeted the New Year with a touch of spirituality. The actor chanted Gayatri Mantra against the breathtaking panoramic view of his luxurious stay in the Maldives. With her back facing the camera, the video features Akshay’s chanting Gayatri Mantra and the magnificent view of the sunrise. In his message to fans, the actor shared that he prayed for everyone’s good health. The actor captioned the video, “New Years Eve, same for me. I woke up and said hello to my old friend Sunshine and started my 2022 with everything positive except of Covid Praying for the good health and happiness of all. Happy New Year! ” The actor was dressed in a black shirt in the video. While the actor wished fans the video, his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, has yet to share her New Year’s wish for her family on Instagram. Just two days ago, the couple celebrated Twinkle’s birthday at this scenic location. Paired up in blue, Twinkle and Akshay looked stunning as they posed against the blue water. Akshay then took to social media to share a romantic wish for his sweetheart. “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to pick up in my stride… Happy Birthday Tina,” the Akshay caption read on social media. Twinkle had reacted to Akshay’s message by hearing emoticons. Akshay is one of the few actors to have had three big releases in 2021. While Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi hit theaters, his latest film Atrangi Re had an OTT release. The final film of the year for Akshay starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles and was directed by Aanand L Rai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/akshay-kumar-chants-gayatri-mantra-to-welcome-new-year-in-maldives-says-new-year-same-me-watch-viral-video/845407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos