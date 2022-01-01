From Saif-Kareena’s house party to warm Virat-Anushka celebration to Ranveer-Deepika romance, this is how Bollywood stars ring for New Years 2022 | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





The whole world is in a festive mood, saying goodbye to the year 2021 and welcoming 2022 with great zeal and enthusiasm. Our own city B celebrities also greeted the year 2022 in their own style. However, with the fear of Omicron, this year’s celebrations have been low-key. B-town is one of the cutest couples, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena kapoor Khan celebrated his new year with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. To end their 2021 on a perfect note, the family enjoyed “the last supper” together and raised their glasses until 2022. Giving a preview of their celebration, Soha took to her Instagram account and posted a lovely family photo. . Another powerful couple from B-town, Anushka sharma and Virat Kohli , who is currently in South Africa, shared a glimpse of her New Years celebration. Taking her Instagram account, Anushka dropped a beautiful photo of herself with her husband Virat next to a big New Years cake. An and captioned it as: “The year that gave us the greatest happiness I have ever known”. So, the deepest gratitude 2021, thank you! ‘ She also dropped a few videos giving incredible insight into the celebration, with original South African beats playing in the background. If we’re talking about a couple, then how can we forget our favorite Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Far from the hustle and bustle of city life, the couple flew to an undisclosed location to welcome the New Year. On New Years Eve, Ranveer released a video featuring his wife Deepika padukone of their holidays to wish his fans on the occasion of the new year. In the video, both actors were in a completely goofy mood, enjoying their food. Read moreRead less

