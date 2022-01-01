The plot thickens: inside the Kashmiri-biased Bollywood lens

The year 2022 kicks off a period of new Bollywood films about Kashmir to live up to their hype. But in an effort to be in the limelight, many say the filmmakers are just clowning around by showing the distorted image.

FRESH from his other hit crime film, Garland Cities filmmaker Mr. 100 Crore recently appeared in Kashmir.

Rohit Shetty’s sudden arrival in the valley came days before the announcement of the sequel to his film Singham. This time around, Ajay Devgn star’s film would revolve around strict policing in Kashmir during the repeal of Section 370.

Even as the director in recognition turned down such a motive for filmmaking, but the Valley’s cinematic history makes it an obvious pot.

Before Shetty, a blue-eyed director who proposed Veg Wazwan was in the valley for his own Kashmir Mission. He shoots the nightmarish ’90s episode with a certain script.

Come next summer, many say, and his film will feature an extreme version of Vidu Vinod Chopras Shikara.

Interestingly, the reel script has changed dramatically in Naya Kashmir. Much like the real storyline that unfolds, there doesn’t appear to be any control and balance over the Kashmir content provided to the masses in the name of entertainment. Even Delhi has tirelessly invited Indian filmmakers to recreate the romance of yesteryear Bollywood in the troubled region.

However, in the days of OTT platforms and antihero epics, Valley only sees a biased goal projection.

The contemporary film treatment of Kashmir is a huge departure from the rosy image of the UPA days. The ruling NDA, it seems, is even trying to outdo its predecessors and political rivals in cinematic works.

What was pink, many believe, has now turned bloody. And not-surprising-more, it also has its audience of cheerleaders!

But amid the fascination with fringe content, the good old fixing heaven on earth is still here. Ask any movie beginner on a Vale working tour, and they’ll tell you: If there is one place on earth that is going to intoxicate you, seduce your soul, and draw the artist inside you, then it has to be Kashmir.

In praise and elegy, Kashmir recites its verses through pain and joy, blood and beauty, fall and fall. The valley is devotion, they say, an enchanted godliness that will suffice your hungry soul with the shimmering waterfalls, the beautiful shikaras in the lakes, the deodar and Chinar trees and the great Himalayas.

Kashmir is so captivating that even if a foreigner has never been here, he / she will still fall in love through stories and movies, unconsciously or consciously. This is how Kashmir is an art that cannot be confined in any form!

No wonder then, it has always intrigued Bollywood filmmakers to serve up a slice of haunting mountains in each of their arts.

The official romance between an artist and Kashmir began in the 1960s when director Shakti Samanta directed Kashmir Ki Kali, one of the highest grossing films of the year.

After that, the discovery of paradise began. Most of the romantic films of the decade were filmed in the valley. The picturesque place has become the center of romance for Indian directors.

A still from the film, Kashmir ki Kali, in which the late Shammi Kapoor was seen courting a Kashmiri girl played by Sharmila Tagore.

During the 1990s, Bollywood began to perceive Kashmir as a war zone. Winds of romance, Bollywood directors have succeeded in establishing Kashmir as a zero point in public perception.

From a place that attracted tourists, it had become a dreaded place. Kashmir has gained attention like never before. The place that was paradise had now become a plague.

Eventually the table took a turn and in the late 1990s and early 2000s Bollywood was taken by storm by various art directors and writers who wanted to portray the landscape, the culture, the tribes, the hospitality. and the warmth of Kashmir to contribute to this beautiful, alluring and divine place.

One of those directors and screenwriters was Imtiaz Ali, who while filming Highway in Kashmir managed to interact with students at the University of Kashmir.

Kashmir is considered special in the country … It is like the jewel of the country … But it is very little represented and I share your feeling that it has not been fully and precisely described. There have been films about Kashmir, but there is much more than what has been shown, Ali said in an interactive session hosted by the Media Department at the University of Kashmir.

Through his films like Highway and Rockstar, where the protagonist travels to Kashmir and regions near the Himalayas to find peace, Ali has managed to establish viewers’ connection with the inner beauty of the region. He also broke the stigma of beauty by saying: But you have to understand when they say Kashmir is heaven on earth, they probably aren’t saying it because of its scenery, they probably mean people. Because it’s always the people who make the place.

During this media interaction, Ali encouraged the young people of Kashmir to become storytellers and light up the world with the essence of real Kashmir.

Since this interaction, Kashmir has experienced a creative boom with new age Kashmiris telling stories of their conflict-ridden homeland in a very objective and unbiased manner.

But despite talking about it, very little of Kashmiri culture and tradition has been shown in the movies. It is either a paradise or a political battleground in the Bollywood lens. There are hardly any humans with dreams and life.

Period of utopia

Before explosive political tensions made it a dystopia for Indian filmmakers, Kashmir was a utopia for the cinematic fraternity.

By the war-ravaged 1960s, when Pakistani irregulars reached the capital Srinagar during Operation Gibraltar, filmmakers began to explore geographic locations for their line subject. It was during this exploration that Kashmir became a symbol of love and romance for Bollywood.

The beautiful scenic valleys and pasture laden mountains of Kashmir have caught the eye of Bombay showmen. A lot of the films shot in the valley during this time hardly spoke about the culture, tradition, heritage or even music of Kashmir. The sole purpose of filming in the mountains was the beauty that went hand in hand with all the romantic films of the time.

Important films shot during this period were Arzoo (1965), Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Wheel (1974), among others.

These films showed Shikara, barges, traditional clothing, Pheran, and a headscarf, but what took the back seat was the essence of Kashmiri authenticity.

The sole purpose was to portray the romance in an extremely beautiful way. The culture of Kashmir or Kashmir was more or less reduced to a scenic setting.

Later, eminent director Yash Chopra continued the tradition of enhancing the beauty of Kashmir on camera through his films, such as Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Noorie (1979) and Silsila (nineteen eighty one). These films made Kashmir into a fantasy land for the people of India.

But these films were not about Kashmir. The filmmakers simply borrowed the haunting beauty of the valley to make their films compelling. None of them tried to show the reality on the ground.

Bollywood filmmakers couldn’t see anything beyond the snow-capped mountains and verdant valleys of Kashmir.

Dystopia period

Post-1989 films changed the image of Kashmir for Bollywood, the media, potential tourists and the people of Kashmir.

There was a sudden change when the insurgency started. A new kind of storytelling took place that would change the whole perspective of Kashmir. The region was now teeming with activists and activists, or gaining sympathy for them in cinemas. The art of cinema has become more political turmoil.

Film Mani Ratnams 1992, Roja, came in that context and changed the game of filmmakers.

Originally a Tamil film, Roja was a political drama that showed the violence in Kashmir for the very first time after the armed conflict. This film opened the door for many other directors and writers to cleanse the wound of Kashmir.

Loosely based on the real-life kidnapping drama of Indian Oil executive director K Doraiswamy, the film depicts the story of a small-town Hindu protagonist of Tamil Nadu struggling against all odds to save her husband.

The film became a regular feature film on Doordarshan during the 1990s.

Roja open path to films like Kashmir Mission, Yahaan, Fanna, etc.

But these political dramas were denounced by the natives caught in the throes of political tensions as cinematographic propaganda.

The damning criticism remains that most of these films were quite dishonest in their portrayal of political events in the valley.

And then came Haider

An Indian adaptation of William Shakespeares Hamlet, Haider with the star-studded cast has disturbed many film industry propagandists with its chutzpah weight.

It might show realistic drama because of native screenwriter Basharat Peer. We can even find shades of Peers Covered nights in this starring film by Shahid Kapoor.

Successfully adapted Hamlets twists and turns against the backdrop of the armed insurgency in Kashmir of the 1990s, Vishal Bhardwaj showed the true essence of Kashmir and Kashmir.

The film did not fail to show the agony of Kashmiris beyond the political hotspot. The film also brings up the point that was not known to many Missing Indians and Half-Widows.

Shahid Kapoor’s act of Ghanta Ghar became one of the highlights of the film Haider.

But now, with the summer quarterback of 2019, the filmmakers are apparently arriving to shoot the scripted plot. No wonder many of these filmmakers openly and brazenly challenge ethnic practices when coming for film projects.

So what do the locals think?

Well ask any Kashmir that has been the subject of this reel business and most of them will respond, citing a line from the 1939 film, Blown away by the wind: Frankly, my dear, I do not care.

Nasir Bhat contributed to this report.

