Manushi Chhillar, Adivi Sesh, Shanaya Kapoor in Ajey Nagar; New faces will debut in Bollywood in 2022

Every year a number of new faces are presented to the audience on the big screen which bring excitement, exuberance and enthusiasm not only to the fans but also to the film industry.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has continued its impact across the country and very few films have seen the light of day in theaters, yet many names have made their scintillating debuts in Bollywood.

From Manushi Chhillar to CarryMinati, check out all of the Bollywood newcomers hitting screens in 2022.

Manushi Chhillar – Prithviraj

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar will make her big screen debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the historical drama Prithviraj which is slated for release in 2022. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will see her play the role of Princess Sanyogita .

Adivi Sesh – Major

Adivi Sesh will soon be seen in the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Major, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The film marks its debut in Hindi cinema. Adivi stars as real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who saved the lives of many hostages before being martyred by terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 during the infamous attack against the heritage hotel. Major will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022.

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati – Track 34

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati enjoys enormous popularity in the online space thanks to his YouTube channel. He’s now set to enter Bollywood with director Ajay Devgns Runway 34 which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Shalini pandey

Shalini Pandey, who rose to fame in the Telugu film industry with the movie Arjun Reddy, is set to debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is directed by beginning writer-director Divyang Thakkar and will be released in 2022.

Laksh Lalwani – Dostana 2

TV actor Laksh Lalwani known for his shows Adhuri Kahani Humari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus, debuts in Bollywood with Dostana 2. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor .

Babil I Khan – Qala

Irrfans’ son Babil I Khan will make his debut with the Netflix film Qala, which also stars Tripti Dimri. The film is supported by Anushka Sharma. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircars’ upcoming film.

Rashmika Mandanna – Mission Majnu

Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu. She will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye.

Vijay Deverakonda – Liger

Vijay Deverakonda will make his highly anticipated Bollywood debut in the film Liger in which he plays a boxer. The film also stars Ananya Panday and former boxer Mike Tyson plays a central role.

Palak Tiwari – Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Shweta Tiwaris’ daughter Palak Tiwari will make her big screen debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film is based on real events.

Shirley Setia – Nikamma

Social media sensation Shirley Setia will make her film debut with Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty. The film is directed by Shabbir Khan.

Prajakta Koli – Jug Jiyo Jug

Popular sensation on YouTube, Prajakta Koli will be featured in Jug Jug Jiyo. His first film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Shantanu Maheshwari – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shantanu Maheshwari will share screen space with Alia Bhatt at Gangubai Kathiyawadi. The young actor will make his Bollywood debut with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Namashi Chakraborty – Bad Boy

Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty, is ready to face the light arcs of Rajkumar Santoshis Bad Boy. Planned to be a commercial film in its own right, it also marks the return of filmmakers to directing after seven years.

Keerthy Suresh – Maidaan

Popular Southern actress Keerthy Suresh will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, starring sports drama Maidaan. The film is directed by Amit Sharma.

Naga Chaitanya – Laal Singh Chaddha

Southern star Naga Chaitanya is set to debut Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Special mentions: Star Kids to debut

Ayush Mehra – Call My Agent (2021)

Ayush Mehra made his debut with the web series Call My Agent in 2021. He wowed everyone with his performance on the drama show.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, has all eyes on her since making her social media debut with her scorching scorching scorching photoshoot. Rumors were circulating that she would be making her Bollywood debut soon. However, his big announcement for his debut has been marred by the ongoing pandemic, but is expected anytime next year.

Khushi kapoor

Boney Kapoor and Sridevis younger daughter and sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor has her eyes set on tinseltown. No announcements of her impending plans have been made yet, but if rumors are to be believed, she could well burst on screen in 2022.

Ahaan Panday

Cousin of Ananya Pandays and nephew of Chunky Pandays, Ahaan Panday is set to make his Bollywood debut with a superhero film alongside Ajay Devgn under the Yash Raj Films banner. An announcement was expected by Aditya Chopra during YRF’s 50th anniversary celebrations, but was withheld due to the pandemic. Hopefully Ahaan will debut in 2022.

Suhana khan

After graduating from film studies in New York City, Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter, Suhana Khan could appear on the big screen next year. She has shown her acting prowess with plays and short films.

Agastya Nanda

Soon a sensation, Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan & Nikhil Nanda could debut with movie aces Zoya Akhtar and Khushi Kapoor. Coming from the Bachchan family, fans are already excited about his business.

Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan was assistant director on the sets of Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan. With her stunning looks, envious body and dancing skills, Anjini is surely the new kid on the block who is ready to wow audiences.