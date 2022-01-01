Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas greet New Years with a kiss, twin in white in intimate celebrations. See photo | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the New Year in privacy in the United States. Nick shared a glimpse of their New Years with a romantic photo of them together and a message. Sharing a photo of himself kissing Priyanka, Nick wrote: “My New Years kiss forever.” The photo shows the two twins in white Nick in a mesh shirt and Priyanka in a silk dress, as they kiss amid New Years celebrations. Fans of both couldn’t help but shower them with love in the comments section. One fan wrote, Aww you are so adorable, another commented, Awww you guys. One fan wrote: As much as I wish I was Pri you are all so beautiful together. Good year! I love you so much. Nick and Priyanka both had an eventful 2021. While Nick was busy with his various concerts, Priyanka worked on his upcoming projects and attended new releases, including the latest The Matrix Resurrections. She continued to sail between the US and UK for her show, Citadel and was also seen on Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Currently, the actor is in the news for his appearance in The Matrix Resurrections. She plays the role of Sati in Lana Wachowski’s film. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. Read also: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have fun at the New Year’s party in South Africa: “The year that gave us the greatest happiness” The actor had recently shared how she had been able to witness Keanu’s kindness on the film sets. She revealed in an interview with Access how she was having a rough day as she resumed filming the film after six months on lockdown and had to say a lot of words. Speaking of Keanu’s gesture towards her, she said, he came up to me and he said, it was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a good job and you should know it ”. When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you, “You were okay, you did it and you were good.” I think he was very astute, he can read the play well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a neighborhood newborn in the movie. “

