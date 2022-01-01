A look back at his iconic films – The New Indian Express

Through YEAR

NEW DELHI: Known for pioneering a shift in the portrayal of women with her roles in female-led films, Bollywood superstar Vidya Balan turned 43 on Saturday.

Born in Mumbai to a Tamil Brahmin family, Vidya’s acting journey began at a young age and made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the critically acclaimed romantic film “Parineeta” starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. in the main roles.

For the uninformed, recipient of several awards including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards, Vidya got her first acting role on the 1995 hit sitcom “Hum Paanch,” which also starred the actor. veteran Shoma Anand.

Well, after his famous ‘Hum Paanch’ show, the actor made several failed attempts before making his way to the big screen. She made her film debut starring in the 2003 Bengali film “Bhalo Theko” and received accolades for her first Hindi film, “Parineeta”.

This was followed by commercial successes in the 2006 comedy ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ and the 2007 psychological horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

With each of her films setting a new record like the 2011 biopic “The Dirty Picture,” Vidya flourished to be among the highest paid actors in showbiz.

Leaving a strong imprint on her fans with her exemplary personality and impeccable career in the film industry, Vidya was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

On the occasion of her birthday, take a look back at some of the iconic films that made her an irreplaceable star:

1. “Parineeta”: This romantic drama released in 2005 marked Vidya Balan’s debut in Hindi films. The film is an adaptation of the 1914 Bengali novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Directed by debutant Pradeep Sarkar, it was based on a script by the film’s producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film starred Vidya, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

‘Parineeta’ mainly revolves around the main characters, Lalita (Vidya) and Shekhar (Saif). Since childhood, Shekhar and Lalita have been friends and slowly this friendship turns into love. A series of misunderstandings surface and they are separated due to the complicit plots of Shekhar’s father.

The plot deepens with the arrival of Girish (Sanjay), who supports Lalita’s family. Eventually, Shekhar’s love challenges his father’s greed and he searches for Lalita.

The film was critically acclaimed and won four Filmfare Awards, including one for Best Vidya Debut Actor. Sarkar won the national award for Best First Feature at the 53rd National Film Awards. ‘Parineeta’ has been screened at several international film festivals.

2. “The Dirty Picture”: The 2011 biographical musical drama film based on the life of Silk Smitha, the Indian actress widely known for her erotic roles, was directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor d ‘ after Ekta came up with the idea and asked screenwriter Rajat Aroraa to write a story based on it.

Vidya, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor played the lead roles. Vidya has received the highest accolades for her performance; he was called “the hero of the film”.

Additionally, the film received high praise for portraying women as powerful, bringing something unique to a typically male-dominated society. ‘The Dirty Picture’ has received several awards, most of which were won by Vidya for her portrayal of Silk.

It won three National Film Awards, including Best Actress, three Filmfare Awards and six Screen Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The song from the movie “Ooh La La” became very popular.

3. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”: The 2007 horror comedy blockbuster “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” gave Vidya one of her iconic character roles – Manjulika. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

It stars Vidya, Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale in the lead roles. The film received universal critical acclaim and was a huge commercial success as well. Subsequently, the film also achieved cult status in Hindi cinema.

4. ‘Shakuntala Devi’: The popular 2020 biographical drama film chronicles the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, also known as ‘the human computer’.

The film stars Vidya in a lead role, with Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles, while childlike artist Spandan Chaturvedi in his film debut made a cameo appearance as a young Shakuntala.

5. ‘Kahaani’: The 2012 thriller co-written, co-produced and directed by Sujoy Ghosh stars Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Calcutta during the Kolkata festival. Durga Puja, assisted by Satyoki Rana Sinha (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

“Kahaani” explores themes of feminism and motherhood in Indian male-dominated society. The film also makes several allusions to Satyajit Ray films such as “Charulata” (1964), “Aranyer Din Ratri” (1970) and “Joi Baba Felunath” (1979).

The film received critical acclaim and won several awards, including three National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. Ghosh won the award for best director and Vidya the award for best female actor. The film also has a successor, titled “Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh”. The film was remade in Telugu under the name “Anaamika” with Nayanthara as Vidya.

At the 60th National Film Awards, Ghosh won the Best Screenplay (Original) Award, Namrata Rao won the Best Editing Award, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui won a Special Jury Award.

Vidya went on to establish herself by starring in numerous commercial successes, which also garnered her critical recognition and accolades. These were the 2009 drama “Paa”, the 2010 dark comedy “Ishqiya” and also the thriller “No One Killed Jessica”.

She has also played a major role in the highest grossing films including “Tumhari Sulu” and “Mission Mangal”.

Besides her acting skills, she is also famous for her sartorial choices which are a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity. Mostly seen adorning beautiful ethnic outfits, the voluptuous Bollywood beauty first drew criticism for her fluctuating weight and dress sense, but was later credited in the media for her unconventional character.

On a personal level, Vidya is married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, at work, the birthday girl will next be seen in highly anticipated films like “Jalsa” and Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s untitled romantic drama comedy.