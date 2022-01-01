Each actor who played the character, ranked

The Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s most dangerous opponent. No other villain has inflicted on Peter Parker the level of pain and tragedy that Norman Osborn endured. It’s no surprise that many other villains have tried to claim the title for themselves or how often the original Goblin appears in adaptations.

Looking at the main Spider-Man adaptations starring the Goblin, including film and animation, there have been many cast in the role. While some psychics may have an unfair advantage over others, there are some Green Goblin cast that captured the essence of Spider-Man’s nemesis perfectly.

ten Len Carlson in Spider-Man (1967)





Spider-Man’s first foray into animation was the 1967 cartoon produced by Grantray-Lawrence Animation and then Krantz Films. The series is infamous for its low budget, which shows in both its animation and performance. Through three appearances as Goblin, Len Carlson does a pretty generic villain voice.

The Goblin is also very different from the comic book version, and instead of a maniacal brain, he’s a stupid thief obsessed with magic. Combined without any reference to his human identity, the implication is that he is arealElf.

9 Rino Romano in Spider-Man Unlimited





Spider-Man Unlimitedstuck the hero on “Counter-Earth,” populated with unusual versions of his usual supporting cast. This version of the goblin is a greathero, for one thing. His real name is Hector Jones, and instead of a glider, he traverses with mechanical wings.

Voiced by Rino Romano (who also voiced Spider-Man himself), Goblin’s eccentricities are played out more for comedy than threat. LikeUnlimitedhimself, Romano’s performance is the eccentric black sheep in the Goblin pantheon.





8 Dennis Marks in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends





The Marvel cartoons of the 1980s were only a marginal improvement over the cheap ones of the 1960s. The Green Goblin was the first villain inSpider-Man and his amazing friends. This iteration was also one of the first to highlight the Jekyll & Hyde dichotomy within the villain.

This Norman Osborn transforms into a Goblinversus simply dressed in a costume. However, Dennis Marks spends little screen time as Osborn, and his goblin voice is too high-pitched to be frightening.





seven Dane DeHaan in The Amazing Spider-Man 2





Chris Cooper briefly played Norman Osborn inThe Incredible Spider-Man 2, but he never had the chance to disguise himself as a goblin. Instead, his son Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) becomes the Green Goblin, even usurping the comic Norman’s claim to fame as the murderer of Gwen Stacy.

Prior to his heel transformation, DeHaan plays Harry as too obviously deranged and unpleasant, and he has little screen time suited to the goblin. The grotesque design (in a bad way) does little favor for DeHaan’s performance. His chuckle isn’t too shabby, however.





6 Steven Weber in Ultimate Spider-Man





Despite its name,Ultimate Spider-Mantook only a slight influence from the famous Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley comics. One of the comic book ideas that the show didthe use was to physically mutate Norman Osborn into a goblin-like creature.

Steven Weber has voiced both sides of the character. While he does a passable job capturing Norman’s smarm, his goblin voice is a pretty generic “deep villain voice”.





5 Josh Keaton in Marvel’s Spider-Man





The most recent animated goblin featured in Disney XDMarvel’s Spider-ManSurprisingly, this Norman Osborn (voiced by Josh Keaton) is never actually called “The Green Goblin”. Instead, he first assumes the Hobgoblin identity of his son Harry (the opposite of the usual succession) and then becomes the Dark Goblin in Season 3, subtitledMaximum venom.

Keaton isn’t bad at the role, but for viewers familiar with his voice past as Spider-Man himself, there is a dissonance that can be difficult to overcome.





4 Mark Rolston in Spider-Man (PS4)





Insomniac Studios’ Spider Mantook a different route with Osborn. Instead of the Green Goblin or a Industrialist, he’s New York’s bossy mayor and a thorn in Spider-Man’s side as usual. Mark Rolston is quite good at the role of Osborn, disarming on one side and sinister on the other.

Rolston is clearly using his previous experience in voicing Lex Luthor on Young justiceas the basis of his Osborn. However, since he has yet to cast the Goblin, he cannot be ranked higher.









3 Neil Ross in Spider-Man (1981) and Spider-Man (1994)





Neil Ross had two chances to voice the Goblin. The best of his performances are in the years 1994Spider Man. Ross spends the first two seasons voicing Norman Osborn before returning to reprise the Goblin in Season 3. Like some past performances, his goblin voice is a bit too high-pitched to be scary.

It’s more like the one Alan Oppenheimer used for SkeletoronHe-Man and the masters of the universe,and that is nothing compared to Mark Hamill’s cool and menacing performance as Hobgoblin. However, Ross manages to make Osborn and the Goblin sound like separate entities. This was a vital attribute, as this series played the goblin as an alternate personality of Osborn.





2 Alan Rachins and Steve Blum in the spectacular Spider-Man





While the true identity of the Green Goblin is common knowledge,The spectacular Spider-Manchose to replicate the original mystery surrounding the character, and he was only unmasked in the series finale, “Final Curtain”. It’s a testament to the writing of the series that they’ve always created a compelling mystery, and thanks to the wrong guidance, the inevitable conclusion hasn’t always felt so inevitable.

Different voice actors were used for Norman Osborn and the Goblin to preserve uncertainty, as Alan Rachins played the former while Steve Blum played the latter. Alan Rachins is reliably good as a stern and aloof Norman, but Blum is an outright stage thief and the first vocal actor to succeed in making the goblin creepy.





1 Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home





Willem Dafoe is one of the greatest actors alive, and he is perfect as Norman and the Goblin in Sam Raimi. Spider Mantrilogy. He showcases the differences between the more shy Norman and the lively Goblin with intonations and body language it’s never subtle, but he doesn’t try to be. Indeed, so many facial expressions and readings of Dafoe lines in Spider Manhave become emblematic, it would be impossible to list them all. Dafoe’s Green Goblin is so good there couldn’t be anyone else.

Dafoe was so perfect, in fact, that Marvel Studios admitted that no other actor could outdo him as a goblin, and therefore simply brought the man back himself forSpider-Man: No Path Home. Reprising the role as if he’d never left it, Dafoe’s huge and entertaining performance highlights an energy often missing from MCU performances, he doesn’t just act, he shaves.fun.

