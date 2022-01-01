Mummers’ strut moved to Sunday as rain dampens parade plan | Entertainment





PHILADELPHIA (AP) The outdoor portion of the famous and sometimes incendiary Philadelphia New Years Parade featuring the Mummers has been pushed back to Sunday due to forecasted rain.

The indoor portion of events, including performances at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, will continue as scheduled on Saturday, officials said. City officials have also announced that the scheduled New Years fireworks at Penn’s Landing at 6 p.m. are being canceled due to weather forecasts.

The usual celebration seen by thousands of people each year includes string groups, comic book brigades, elaborate floats, and plenty of feathers and glitter, but it has also drawn lingering criticism over its long history of displays of blackface and other inappropriate or offensive behavior by some participants. After last year’s parade, Mayor Jim Kenney threatened to end it if parade organizers didn’t clean up their act.

It was only canceled for the second time in more than 119 years of history last year as part of city officials’ pandemic mitigation plan. All major parades and events have been banned for most of 2020.

Some Mummers held a protest rally at their South Philly playground last year to protest the move. And this year, despite the growing number of COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations, city officials refused to cancel the outdoor event instead of advising people to distance themselves, wear masks and to stay home if they feel sick.

City officials said most road closures and parking restrictions scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday would now begin at that time on Sunday, but others starting this afternoon along Market Street will be extended until the end of the parade. The parade will follow the same route planned for Sunday, but park officials urged people to check it online card.

The Mummers Parade, considered the oldest folk festival in the country, stems from a mix of immigrant traditions, some dating back to the 1640s, nicknamed mummer, probably from the German word for mask. It mixes up the immigration traditions of the Scandinavians who greeted the New Year with gunshots, the English and Welsh who entertained themselves with masquerade plays, and the Germans credited with introducing Santa Claus to their new environment.

