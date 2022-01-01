Centennial centerpiece: Artcraft Theater turns 100

The Historic Artcraft Theater in Franklin for the screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on December 17, 2021. The Artcraft will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022. GARY BROCKMAN | FOR THE DAILY NEWSPAPER “>

The promise of entertainment and live shows caused a stir in the Franklin community.

When the Artcraft Theater opened in 1921, it was envisioned as a main draw in downtown Franklin. People who came to see a vaudeville show or a silent movie made it a day, eating at nearby restaurants and shopping at downtown businesses. The theater would help raise the fortunes of the whole city.

One hundred years later, it still is.

“Unlike a lot of other theaters, for some reason everyone admired and loved Artcraft,” said Rob Shilts, executive director of Franklin Heritage, which owns and operates the Artcraft Theater. “It brought traffic to town. That’s what made people go to these stores, eat in these restaurants, or shop for groceries here. It’s the same thing we wanted to do when we reopened it.

The Historic Artcraft Theater is approaching its centenary by examining the past 100 years and celebrating the role theater still plays in the close-knit community. Officials envision a one-year approach for the theatre’s anniversary, including historical exhibits, special merchandise, and a community party rivaling anything seen in downtown Franklin.

While the planning is still fluid, one aspect is certain: to appreciate the unique appeal that Johnson County has maintained.

“One hundred years for everything, especially a single-screen independent cinema that has only had four owners in its lifetime, deserves to be celebrated,” said Dave Windisch, Marketing Director of Franklin Heritage. “You see theaters being built, changing formats, changing owners, and being demolished as we go along, doing what we know how to do.

“It’s a pretty special thing, not just for moviegoers, but for the community, to know that this presenter has been around for a century now.”

Under the glittering and luminous marquee, moviegoers flooded the gates of Artcraft the weekend before Christmas for one of the most popular films of the year – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”.

Almost all of this weekend’s shows were sold out, and party attendees wearing Christmas sweaters, bulb necklaces and other fun outfits enthusiastically walked to their seats.

The holiday season has become a centerpiece of Artcraft’s annual programming, showing classics such as ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, ‘A Christmas Story’, ‘White Christmas’ and ‘At Home’ in attic rooms.

But the theater has found unique ways to integrate filmmaking into traditional Franklin celebrations throughout the year, from classic monster movie mini-film festivals leading up to Halloween, to the timeless love stories presented around Valentine’s day.

As much as the physical building, the Artcraft is woven into the fabric of Johnson County.

“I told everyone that all I wanted for Christmas was a sold out, and we got it, so I’m happy,” Shilts said.

The Artcraft Theater first opened on November 1, 1922. At the time, it mainly offered vaudeville shows and silent films. Trueman Rembusch, owner of Syndicate Theaters and whose family was a major player in the theater industry in Indiana, purchased the Artcraft in 1936. The theater remained a full-time theater in the Syndicate Theaters chain until 2000.

Visitors to Artcraft immediately notice the distinctive Art Deco patterns, reflected in neon lights and other architectural elements. These additions were made to the theater in 1944 and were important to maintain as the modern owners have renovated it.

“Truman Rembusch was a real showman, who knew the movie world from top to bottom,” Shilts said.

Artcraft operated continuously throughout the 20th century. But in 2000, it ended its full-time theater function and became a multi-purpose venue instead.

Trying to capture the nostalgia for Artcraft, Franklin Heritage launched its “Classic Cinema on a Classic Screen” film series in 2001. But the series was put on hold two years later when the theater was deemed unsafe.

However, the supporters refused to give up the theater. Franklin Heritage purchased the building in 2004 and began its restoration work. The theater reopened to the public on June 16, 2004.

Since then, authorities have invested considerable sums of money and manpower to repair and maintain the theater. The façade and marquee were completely redone, structural shortcomings corrected, a mobile screen installed and a myriad of other projects completed.

However, there is still work to be done leading up to a major element of the centenary.

In anticipation of a year of celebration, Artcraft officials have launched a centenary campaign to raise funds to continue to preserve the historic theater. People are encouraged to donate $ 100 – or more – in recognition of this momentous anniversary.

Donors will have the opportunity to share their stories in theater, from Saturday mornings spent watching cartoons, to first dates, to long-standing family traditions.

“What was your connection to the theater? Do you remember the first time mom and dad brought you in for your first movie? We want to collect as much information as possible, ”said Shilts. “It’s important to preserve the theater, but it’s also important to preserve the emotions, the experiences, what the theater meant to them.

Windisch hopes to have special merchandise available to commemorate the 100th anniversary. Staff and volunteers search through a plethora of historical documents, donated by former owner Mike Rembusch, which provide context to what happened throughout the life of the theater.

They also comb through old newspaper archives to get a clearer picture of her role in the community.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how we promoted this theater in its early days and trying to link that to the way we promote theater today and connect the past and the present,” Windisch said. “We want to remind people that our building has been around for so long that, yes, we showed ‘The Wizard of Oz’ when it released, and we still show it.”

Planners are working on having a downtown party closer to the actual Artcraft opening date, with live music and themed tents. Shilts envisions a band, vaudeville acts, fortune tellers, and other unique performers for the 1920s-themed party, though those details are still pending.

Either way, the excitement is building and will continue throughout the year.

“Part of it is trying to tell the story through those decades – what was going on in the world and what was happening in Franklin, and why the theater was so important,” Shilts said. “It’s a monstrous task.