How Daniel Radcliffe Became Hollywood’s Cutest Guy

Last modified on 01 January 2022 16:52 GMT



Emmy griffiths



The Harry Potter star has been famous for most of his life and has a reputation for being a truly lovely person.



There are a few celebs who exude so much warmth and friendliness to everyone they meet, that their reputation as decent human beings is almost legendary.

Graham Norton once recalled that Tom Cruise will remember everyone’s name on the production. Lady Gaga gave time to all those waiting for her at the A star is born first. Tom Hanks approached the newly married couples to take photos to congratulate them, much to their delight.

The list of famous and friendly faces is long, but there’s no one who has made a name for themselves as a truly lovable person like Daniel radcliffe.

The star of harry potter, which will be successful in arthouse films as well as in blockbusters, with Men of the Swiss Army, Victor Frankenstein and the next movie Lost city who is only part of his impressive filmography, is an advocate for many charities and has spoken passionately about his support for the LGBTQ community. Not to mention that he fully embraced her Harry potter days, and is well known for having plenty of time for the franchise fandom.

So what separates Daniel from his peers? Perhaps that is the knowledge that he has kept with the respect and admiration of his fans for as long as he has. Debut on our screens at the age of ten in the BBC adaptation of David Copperfield, the actor gained worldwide fame shortly after landing the coveted role of Harry Potter wizard boy, a role that would span a decade with eight films in total.













Daniel played Harry Potter for a decade

Daniel explained how his approach to meeting new people during his episode of Desert Island Discs in 2020, explaining that he hates if people assume he’s a “horrible human being” because of his fame as a child actor.

“The thing I always remember my dad said… I remember I was going to meet the cabinet secretary and my dad gave me that advice… but he said: “Whenever you meet someone, always reach out your hand first and shake their hand” and it is really anchored in me “, he explained at the time.













Daniel has a huge fan base

“I know it sounds simple but what I hate is people assume that because you got famous young you’re gonna be a horrible human being so I feel like I need to establish, at all times, that I am not perfect, but I am not terrible!

“Sometimes I introduce myself to people and they say, ‘Oh, I know who you are!’ or they make a joke that I introduced myself to, but I always think to myself, “But I would hate to be the type of person who assumes you know my name, you might not!” There is, believe it or no, people who have never seen a Harry Potter movie so I don’t want to assume you know that! “

Daniel even struggles with playing bad characters and has previously opened up about his discomfort playing a racist character in the 2016 film. Imperial, admitting that he would apologize to his cast mates for the offensive language of the script.













Daniel played a skinhead in the 2016 movie Imperium

He said The daily show: “Every time I used racist slurs and stuff in the movie, then I had to go see the actors and say, ‘I’m so sorry’. I know you know I don’t mean it, but I still feel like I have to say it ”. We were the saddest group of skinheads. “

The star has been widely praised by his fellow cast members, with one praising him in our SALVATION! Kindness List in 2020. Daniel’s Miracle Workers co-star Karan Soni told us: “Daniel Radcliffe is whatever you want him to be. Like many others, I grew up watching him and found myself quite stunned when we first met.













Karan co-starred with Daniel on Miracle Workers

“Dan instantly relaxed me with his kindness. He is aware of what he means to so many people and takes it upon himself to operate in the world with grace and humility. His passion for acting never spilled over into him. is not faded after all these years of doing it. Her work ethic is contagious and she is only surpassed by her ability to take care of others. “

This affection for the actor seems to be present throughout his career. As a teenager, Daniel’s work ethic impressed his older co-stars, although Robbie Coltraine once joked that he remembered Daniel feeling so bad after playing a joke on him while changing. the settings of his phone in Turkish that he wrote her a letter to apologize.













Are you going to watch Harry Potter’s birthday party?

Robbie said The daily mail: “Nobody knew how to turn it back to English and it became a problem. Eventually we found a girl in Harry Potter’s makeup department who was Turkish Cypriot … I think Daniel was so upset by what had happened that he wrote me this note: “Dear Mr. Coltrane, I’m sorry I changed your cell phone to Turkish.” “

The praise continued until the end of Daniel’s acting career, with Ted lasso star Juno Temple gives it a rave review at Collider for their 2013 film, Horns. She said: “I think it’s going to be really great for people to see Daniel Radcliffe in it. Everything for him is about to explode. He’s about to take over. He’s a great person, and I’m so glad people are seeing him in Horns. “













Daniel and Juno in the horns

His Harry Potter co-star Gary Oldman also sang his praises on The south shore lounge. He said: “You could learn from Daniel Radcliffe. I don’t know a lot of 17-year-olds who would’ve done Equus to start with. It’s risky. And now he’s appeared in a musical and he’s in the process of doing it. ‘learning to sing, learning to dance, all those things he didn’t do in drama school because he didn’t have a formal education.

“He knows that when he leaves Potter he rides with people who have that background and he doesn’t rest on his laurels.” He doesn’t think, “The world owes me a job because I was Harry Potter” and I think that’s an amazing attitude to take. You could learn from young Mr. Radcliffe. ”













Gary Oldman starred in the Harry Potter franchise as Sirius Black

Of course, being an LGBTQ supporter is something Dan is well known for now. In 2010 he said: “I’ve always hated anyone who doesn’t tolerate gays, lesbians or bisexuals. Now I’m in the very lucky position where I can actually help or do something about it. expressing her take on sex and gender, which received massive backlash, with many calling the piece transphobic.













Daniel received the Hero Award at the Trevor Project

He wrote through The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, of which Daniel has previously received the Hero Award. In his open letter, he explained, “While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project over the past decade, and fair as a human being, I feel compelled to say something right now.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and flies in the face of any advice given by professional healthcare associations which have much more expertise on this subject. that Jo or me. “













Daniel received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2015

We’ll always have a nostalgic affection for the legend who shaped our childhood so much, but Daniel’s approach to his life and career makes being a fan of the franchise all the more enjoyable, as does his appreciation of his success ! As he said in 2020: “I was incredibly lucky. And I think I probably have a vague sense of guilt that something so amazing happened so young.” Respectfully, we could disagree with Dan. Of course, luck is important, but we believe he deserved every moment of his success.

