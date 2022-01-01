Loudonvilles Mohican Winterfest scheduled for January 7-9





LOUDONVILLE With a few new activities on the agenda, the Mohican Winterfest 2022, the mid-winter extravagance of the villages, will take place from Friday to Sunday, January 7 to 9, downtown. New at Winterfest, according to a schedule provided by Valerie Spreng, General Manager of Sponsorship Loudonville-Mohican Chamber of Commerce, will be an old and newer snowmobile show in Central Park from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, as well as a poker walk, sponsored by American Legion Post 257, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and starting at the Legion on South Water Street. A vehicle hits a school building:School will resume Monday for McMullen students after truck strike in building A tradition at Winterfest for the past seven or eight years is the Model Train Expo, which will once again be housed in the Loudonville Fair Building on North Street downtown. Model train enthusiasts will set up their train exhibits in the fair building, which will be open to the public on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Learn how to make a hiking stick Activities will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the Class A campground in Mohican State Park, on National Highway 3, one mile south of Loudonville, during a demonstration on how to make a hiking stick. In addition, on Friday there will be entertainment at the Ugly Bunny Vineyard, located one mile east of the village on State Route 39, by Tyler Chaffee. Friday at 7 p.m., and again at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., the Ohio Theater on North Water Street will present the movie Spider Man No Way Home. Ice sculptors and specialists in Elegant frozen creations, located in Broadview Heights, will install the iconic Winterfests ice sculptures starting late Friday afternoon. Saturday is Winterfests’ big day, with the ice sculptures installed the night before on display throughout the day in the downtown business district and adjacent to Central Park. The artistic sculptors of Elegant Ices will be hosting ice sculpting demonstrations on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loudonville United Methodist Church, located on the north side of Central Park near the demonstration site, will serve an à la carte lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cleo Redd Fisher Museum of the Mohican Historical Society, located just east of Central Park, and the historic Workman Cabin in the park will be open to visitors from noon to 4 p.m. Comedian Kevin Whelan to perform The Pine Run Grain Mill, about two miles south of Loudonville on National Highway 3, will be open to visitors from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Finally, the Loudonville Public Library, also located directly on the park, will host a stuffed animal workshop at 2:30 p.m. The American Legion will host a performance by comedian Kevin Whelan at 4:30 p.m., and at the same time the Mohican Lodge will host a program on Reptile Rambling. Finally, artist Kimberly Ferrell will perform at the Ugly Bunny Winery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Another tradition takes place on Sundays when Mohican State Park holds its annual winter hike, starting at 10 a.m. at the Class A Campground Commissary. Hopefully, with some weather Seasonally, the ice sculptures will continue to be beautiful for Sunday visitors. Winterfest was started by the Chamber of Commerce to attract visitors to the tourist region of Loudonville in the low season. The event has suffered from unusual weather conditions on several occasions over the decade and a half since it began, once frozen by temperatures as low as minus-13, and repeatedly melted by temperatures reaching the years 50. Promoters are praying for a perfect winter, like the high, sunny 1920s that graced an event otherwise inhibited by COVID last year.

