Betty White remembers Hollywood





Although he often has the impression Betty Blanche would simply live forever, New Years Eve 2021 brought with it the news of the death of the legendary actress and comedian. White, best known for her role as Rose Nylund in Daddy’s Girls, and more recently Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleaveland, was 99 years old and just weeks away from celebrating his 100th birthday on January 17. After an impressive 82-year television and film career, White has left his mark on many. As the world dealt with the news, many of White’s former co-stars took to Twitter to share their memories and thank her for being a friend. Ryan reynolds, with who Sandra bullock co-starred with White in the 2009 romantic comedy Proposal Said of her passing: “The world looks different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. we will miss it, Betty. ” He ended his tweet by adding that White now knows “the secret,” a reference to White’s view of death. White used to say that his mother’s approach was that what happens after death is a secret that we only know about then, and that with any loss comes the feeling of “now he knows the secret ”. VIDEO COLLIDER OF THE DAY Valerie Bertinelli, who played Melanie Moretti alongside White’s Elka in Hot in Cleaveland, said simply, “Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright the sky must be right now.”

Image via Walt Disney Studios RELATED: Betty White’s 100th Birthday Celebration Comes to Theaters Comedian and talk show host Seth Meyer, the editor-in-chief of Saturday Night Live when White hosted the longtime variety show in May 2010, also had a memory to share, remembering the remarkable fun she possessed, even in the late ’80s and early’ 90s. The sweet memory shared by Aimee Carrero, who worked with White on Young and hungry when White was 95, testifies that despite her age, the actress never lost her wicked sense of humor. Actress Lynda Carter, perhaps best known for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s, paid tribute to how White, during her eight decades on the screen, helped pave the way for generations of women who followed. his footsteps. In addition to her prolific career in film and television, White was known for her love of animals. At the time of going to press, plans for its 100th anniversary celebration are still expected to go according to plan.

