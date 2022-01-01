Betty White’s great luck was to be the golden girl of TV’s heydayExBulletin

Entertainment
Actress Betty White, who died on Friday aged 99, reflects on how she broke into showbiz in this 2014 interview. (This piece originally aired on November 2, 2014 on All Things Considered.)
DAVID GURA, HTE:
For seven decades, Betty White has been a pioneer and mainstay of television. She starred on “Life With Elizabeth” in the 1950s, the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and, of course, a decade later. She was the kind-hearted but somewhat drab Rose in “The Golden Girls”.
(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “LES FILLES D’OR”)
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character, vocalizing).
BETTY WHITE: (As Rose Nylund) Kaflugenachen.
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) What?
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) What?
WHITE: (Like Rose Nylund) Kaflugenachen. It’s Scandinavian for someone who moored his boat in a handicap slip.
(TO LAUGH)
GURA: Betty White has also hosted and produced variety shows, did commercials, and was a favorite celebrity contestant for “Password”, “Match Game” and a number of other game shows. Well in her 90s, Betty White starred in another sitcom – TV Land’s “Hot In Cleveland”.
(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “HOT IN CLEVELAND”)
WHITE: (Like Elka Ostrosky) I have a spray tan.
(TO LAUGH)
VALERIE BERTINELLI: (as Melanie Hope Moretti) You look very tropical.
(TO LAUGH)
WHITE: (as Elka Ostrosky) Oh, no. i look like a [expletive] Oompa Loompa.
(TO LAUGH)
GURA: Betty White passed away yesterday, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. Our colleague Danny Hajek caught up with her in 2014 on the set of “Hot In Cleveland” as part of the NPR My Big Break series.
WHITE: I was in the high school graduation room. And the president of our senior year class and I sang “The Merry Widow” and did a little dance. And oh, I thought – I think that’s when the show biz bug bit me – and they haven’t been able to get rid of me since (laughs).
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
WHITE: My big break came when a local disc jockey, Al Jarvis, in Los Angeles invited me to be his Girl Friday on his “Hollywood On Television” talk show – so would I be his Girl Friday? Of course, Friday is great.
Well what he meant and I didn’t know it was Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Five and a half hours a day, six days a week live.
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
WHITE: Whatever happened, you had to take care of it. There was never a rehearsal or a script or anything. Whoever walked in that door, it was on, and you were interviewing them.
(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “HOLLYWOOD ON TELEVISION”)
WHITE: How old are you, Ralph (ph)?
RALPH: Ten.
WHITE: Are you okay if I call you Ralph?
RALPH: Mm-hmm.
WHITE: Will you call me Betty? What do you mainly like to do?
RALPH: Mmm.
WHITE: Do you have any favorite games that you like to play?
RALPH: mm-mm.
WHITE: The beauty is if it didn’t go well, it was over (laughs). People sell their televisions or listen to you (laughs).
(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BETTY WHITE SHOW”)
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The second half of Hollywood’s “The Betty White Show”.
WHITE: (singing) I might be right. I may be wrong.
Every now and then they’ll perform something that we did years ago, and it’s still fun. You think, my God, I had hair then (laughs).
DANNY HAJEK, BYLINE: It’s funny. I actually found an ad you did in the 1950s.
WHITE: Did you do it?
HAJEK: Would you like to watch it?
WHITE: Oh, I’d love to – can we do that? Oh my God.
HAJEK: 1954.
WHITE: Oh, for heaven’s sake.
(EXTRACT FROM THE AD, “GERITOL”)
WHITE: Let’s talk about you. How are you? Do you feel like you just don’t have enough energy to finish the day? This weak and dilapidated condition can be due to undernourished blood. Doctors have a special name for it. They call it iron deficient blood.
Oh, my Lord, that was Geritol. Oh, that was a hundred years ago.
(EXTRACT FROM THE AD, “GERITOL”)
WHITE: To make you feel stronger quickly, I would like you to try Geritol.
Oh my God. I hadn’t even thought about it.
(EXTRACT FROM THE AD, “GERITOL”)
WHITE: And it’s good too.
To be able to talk to this camera, the camera has become your best friend. You look into that little camera lens, and they look into your soul because they’re right in your eyes. You cannot be wrong. You can’t pretend because they’ll figure it out like that. I’m so lucky to still have the chance to work there. I like the television.
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
GURA: The inimitable Betty White spoke to NPR’s Danny Hajek in 2014. She died yesterday at the age of 99.
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/01/1069611009/betty-whites-big-break-was-being-the-golden-girl-from-the-golden-days-of-televis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
