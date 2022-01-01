Entertainment
New dates for Elf, the musical in Fulton | Arts and entertainment
FULTON – CNY Arts Center will extend the holiday spirit for a few weeks after Christmas with a January production of Elf, The Musical. The musical will run from January 6 to 16 with performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 2 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga Street in downtown Fulton.
We made the difficult decision to postpone our December production due to illness, said executive director Nancy Fox. We value the talent and dedication of our cast and crew, and the safety of the community and customers of the theater we serve. It was just the right thing to do. We have continued our rigorous cleaning protocols and offer masks for everyone in the building. Cast members will return with face shields to reflect the governor’s state tenure.
And now we’ve decided it’s pretty cool to keep celebrating the holidays after all the stress and demands of the formal season, Fox continued. Everyone has been very supportive and some are even grateful that they can now enjoy the anticipation of a post-holiday event when the going gets tough. All heaved a sigh of relief and were grateful for the messages, the kind words and the offer of help.
Our interpreters worked very hard. The show will have exciting new multimedia sets, a stellar cast, and incredible costumes. We appreciate the continued support and tickets are always available.
