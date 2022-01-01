Hollywood (and Washington) pay homage to Betty White: “The world is different now” | Connect FM | Local news radio

Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Hollywood stars, celebrities, co-stars, admirers and even the President of the United States took to social media to say goodbye to the beloved TV icon. Betty Blanche, who died a few weeks before her 100th birthday. Here is a summary of some of those tributes:

President Biden: “Betty White has brought smiles to generations of Americans. She is a cultural icon that will be greatly missed. Jill and I think of her family and everyone who loved her this New Year’s Eve. “

House tenant Nancy Pelosi: “Today we have lost a beloved television icon. Betty White was a pioneering actress, who blessed generations of Americans with her talent and humor for 8 decades. May it be a comfort to his loved ones and his many admirers that so many people mourn with them during this sad time. “

White’s The Proposal co-star Ryan reynolds: “The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.

White’s The Proposal co-star Sandra bullock tell people, “I don’t drink vodka but I will do it tonight, on ice, with a lemon wedge with a hot dog on the other side and it will be okay to be sad. I’m going to have to buy rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.

Debra messing: “Betty White. Oh nooooooon. I grew up looking at her and being delighted by her. She was playful, daring and intelligent. We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels.

Jamie lee curtis: “What women WANT is to live a life like Betty White. Full of love and creativity and integrity and humor and dedication and a life of service to animals. To honor her today, please donate to the @morrisanimalfoundation Morris Animal Foundation or any animal rights group! She would love that. Rest beautiful woman. We will continue for you!“

Octavia spencer: “It’s like we’ve lost a member of our family, but even now she makes me smile.

Henri winkler: “Betty White: I[t] is very hard to absorb, you are no longer there .. But the memories of your pleasure are .. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism. Rest now and say hello to Bill.

Kerry Washington: “BETTY WHITE. Oh my God. Heaven just had a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a pioneer, a bada ** and a ray of sunshine that have given us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. It has been the absolute privilege of a lifetime to work with you and witness your burst of comedy IN PERSON on SNL’s 40th anniversary. A moment that I will cherish forever. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest in peace.”

Seth Meyer: “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen receive a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end.

Take Burton: “Yall, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever!

Kristen chenoweth: “Thanks for being a friend (and so much more) Be easy, Betty.“

Georges takei: “Our National Treasure, Betty White, passed away just before her 100th birthday. Our beloved Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, has joined the skies to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor and charm. A great loss for all of us. She will be sorely missed.

Ava Du Vernay: “99 years here and millions of laughs left behind. Quite fantastic.

Expensive: I watched her on her first Life With Elizabeth TV show when I was 7 years old. When she did [Sonny & Cher], I had the opportunity to tell him. I was embarrassed because tears were coming to my eyes. She put her arms around me, and I still felt 7. Some Ppl are called ICNS, BETTY IS A REAL ICN.

Steve martin: “In 1974, I was an obscure first part of Linda ronstadt at the Los Angeles Troubadour. Passing through the lobby before the show I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden stand in line. I loved Betty White, so I went over to them, “I’m so honored to meet you both.” And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great?” She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ “Because we heard you were funny. ” I was delighted.

