How I learned about the kidnapping while watching Nollywood actor Zubby Michael in the movies – 23 year old suspect





Confessed kidnapper, who was arrested by police in Ogun State for allegedly kidnapping a student from a private school, revealed he learned of the act of kidnapping while watching the actor’s movies from Nollywood, Zubby Michaels. The 23-year-old suspect, Ayobamidele Kudus Ayodele, abducted the six-year-old boy from his school in the Ojo Alaba area of ​​Lagos on November 16, 2021 and held him hostage for four days until a ransom of N550,000 be paid for his release.



According to Vanguard, Ayodele said that Zubby Michael is my favorite Nollywood actor and is good at kidnapping roles. I decided to try out some of the methods Zubby uses to kidnap children and adults in the movies. I started by visiting several schools around Ojo to see the possibility of choosing children without anyone noticing. On November 16, 2021, I visited a school near Alaba market and stayed near the gate. I saw two students come to school. One of them was holding a cane. I stopped them and started chatting with them. I took the cane from one of them and asked him where he had bought it. He mentioned the place but I told him to take me there. I whispered in her ear that I would buy her chocolates and cookies. To avoid drawing attention to myself, I took the boy to a hotel in Ilogbo Eremi, Lagos. I called his father and asked him for an additional 2 million naira. We were there for four days before his family could harvest 550,000 N. The boy remained calm throughout as he had access to my phone which had several games. I’m sorry I caused so much pain to his family. I am not a cultist or an armed robber. I don’t have a gang. I just practiced watching Zubby Michael. My parents trained me really well, I was just impatient and greedy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://saharareporters.com/2022/01/01/how-i-learnt-kidnapping-watching-nollywood-actor-zubby-michael-movies-23-year-old-suspect

