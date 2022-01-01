Movie theaters, entertainment parks closed in Gurugram, 4 other neighborhoods as Covid cases increase

Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Saturday ordered the closure of movie theaters, multiplexes, theaters and entertainment parks in Gurugram districts, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat until January 12.

According to an order issued by the chief secretary of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal, restrictions were imposed on these five districts because they have the highest daily infection rate. The five districts have a caseload representing 88% of the total active cases in the state, according to the state health bulletin.

Shopping centers and markets are allowed to open until 5 p.m., while bars and restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity.

The restrictions also include the closure of sports complexes, stadiums and public swimming pools. All business-to-business exhibitions have also been banned, according to the ordinance.

Government and private offices, with the exception of emergency or essential services, have been asked to operate with a 50% stake, the ordinance said, which goes into effect Sunday.

For the remaining 17 districts, gatherings of more than 100 people will only be allowed with the prior permission of the respective deputy commissioners. Movie theaters in shopping malls as well as stand-alone stands, restaurants, bars including hotels and shopping malls, gyms, spas and clubhouses, restaurants, bars on golf courses have been authorized to open with a capacity of 50% of seats with respect to Covid-19 protocols and regular disinfection of the premises.

Swimming pools in the 17 districts will be allowed to open after adopting required social distancing standards, regular disinfection and appropriate Covid behavior, according to the ordinance.

All swimmers, practitioners and staff should be vaccinated with both doses. Sports complexes and stadiums are also authorized to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities with the exception of contact sports. Sports authorities will ensure compliance with the required social distancing standards, regular disinfection of premises and standards of behavior appropriate to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Gurugram reported 298 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest one-day peak in the past seven months, according to data shared by the district health service. With that, the number of active cases now stands at 1,149, of which 1,140 patients are in isolation at home while nine are treated in various hospitals, health officials said.

Gurugram reported only one case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 34 in the district. Of 34 Omicron cases, six are active while the remaining patients have recovered, officials said.

It was May 23 (328 cases) last year when Gurugram reported more Covid cases than Saturdays.

Gurugram chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said steps were being taken to identify local spreads and set up micro-containment zones. Currently, we are testing approximately 6,000 samples per day. But testing will be further intensified to identify cases and take action to curb the spread of the infection, Yadav said.

On Saturday, instructions issued by the state government to allow entry only to public places to fully vaccinated people were also enforced and several shopping malls were seen enforcing the ban.

A district administration spokesperson said he had instructed all public and private facilities to strictly follow the vaccination rule for entry. Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said: “All measures are being taken to strengthen health facilities such as beds, oxygen supplies and related infrastructure to handle the increase in Covid-19 cases, a he declared.

On Saturday, the health department collected 5,962 samples for testing, bringing the total number of tests to 2,304,149. The health department also said 10,265 people were vaccinated at 88 vaccination sites.