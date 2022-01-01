Hollywood stars remember Betty White





Betty White, whose film and television career spanned decades, seems to have left an impression on many of her showbiz colleagues. Messages of condolence and thanks, along with personal anecdotes, from the entertainment industry flooded social media shortly after the 99-year-old’s death was announced on Friday. White and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made headlines last Thursday after some playful banter jokingly hinting at a past romance between the two stars. “The world is different now,” Reynolds tweeted Friday. “She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty.” The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. I miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021 White was also considered a civil rights defender. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center recounted how she was criticized after featuring Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, in one of her shows in 1954. His response: ‘I’m sorry. Live with it.’ She then gave Duncan even more airtime, ”the institution wrote. “Rest well, Betty. Comedian and actor Steve Martin shared an anecdote of his first meeting with White early in his career, before he rose to big fame. “She said, ‘We have come to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ “Because we heard you were funny,” he wrote. “I was elated.” I loved Betty White, so I went to them: I’m very honored to meet you both. And then I said, isn’t Linda great? She said: We have come to see you. I said, why? Because we heard you were funny. I was delighted. Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021 Former Saturday Night Live student Seth Myers, who now hosts his own late night TV show, shared another story, claiming White was “the only SNL host I have ever seen receive a standing ovation. at the after party. A party where she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the bitter end. “ RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I have ever seen, received a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hot dog and stayed until the end. Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021 Other posts from those working in the entertainment industry have been posted: I have met Betty White several times over the years, in many green rooms. She was a vanguard who paved the way for women on television. Now we say goodbye to her irrepressible presence, and like millions of others, I will miss her. Thanks for all the joy and laughs, Betty pic.twitter.com/XTxLaVFTlw Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2021 Bad news. More from Betty White. Too bad we couldn’t get another ten years of her always warm, gracious and witty personality. She was one of a kind! Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) December 31, 2021 Watching the news last night, I learned of the passing of Betty Whites. Betty will live forever not only in this world but in the world after. I will always love him like all of us! Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 1, 2022 During my 2 seasons on Golden Girls, I only spoke to Betty White once. 20 years later she came to see “Family Guy”, I walked up to her and said “I’m sure you don’t remember me …” and she said “Of course you do. I remember you, David Goodman! I loved the writers! ” Nobody better. TEAR. David A. Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) December 31, 2021 RIP Betty White! Man, I thought you would live forever. You have made a huge hole in this world which will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace. you won your wings https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021 I had the honor of working with Betty White on my BOB series & the finale of Hot in Cleveland. She was such a pro! My first TV appearance was in April 1960 on Jack Paar and Betty was a guest. Today we have lost a giant. Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) January 1, 2022 1) Betty Blanche. Where do I start? I’ve known her for a long time, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited that she was in. the show. I accidentally parked in his parking space that day. she enters Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021 Betty Blanche. Oh nooooooon. I grew up looking at her and being delighted by her. She was playful, daring and intelligent. We all knew that day would come, but that didn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the angels. Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021 Betty White: I find it hard to absorb you are no longer there .. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are .. Thank you for your humor, warmth and activism ..

Rest now and say hello to Bill Henri Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021 When midnight strikes tonight, let’s all give Betty a toast. George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021 What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I was able to spend with Betty White. Send love to family, friends and all of us. Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021 Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless. 99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White. pic.twitter.com/w6hA3zxPW9 Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 31, 2021 A spirit of kindness and hope. Betty White was loved very much because of who she was and how she embraced a life well lived. His smile. His sense of humor. Its basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed his example. It decreases with his death. Dan Rather (andDanRather) December 31, 2021

