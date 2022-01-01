Betty White Was As Important As She Was Loved – The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White was as important a figure in television history as she was a beloved icon. And no one was loved more than White, who died on New Years Eve at the age of 99.

At some point in the past 30 or 40 years – in a career that has spanned nine decades on the small screen – Betty White may have become the one thing you could express your love for without having anyone else. tries to disagree. There are people who don’t like chocolate, people who are allergic to puppies, people who complain that beach vacations are too sandy. But the affection that Betty White engendered seemed to cross every demographic imaginable.

It wasn’t that White wasn’t loved before this semi-recent wave of living beatification. What you need to understand about Betty White is that she was made honorary mayor of Hollywood, a post reflecting local adulation if not tangible government power … in 1955, before pretty much anything she’s done. will be celebrated today.

By 1955 White had already gone from radio favorite to one of the busiest and most powerful people in the emerging television business. Hell, “television” barely existed when it first appeared on it in 1939 at the age of 17. It wasn’t just that people didn’t own televisions at the time; it was almost impossible to watch him. But it didn’t matter that the medium was widespread. Betty White was a star there.

But at the time of her token coronation as mayor, she had an Emmy nomination for the sitcom. Life with Elisabeth, in which she performed and produced through her Bandy Productions banner. The level of power she had might not have been unprecedented – see also Lucille Ball and Gertrude Berg – but whatever the avant-garde, White was in it.

In 1955, she had already had two different talk shows bearing the name The Betty White Show and she had already made herself an essential pitchman for a variety of products. The second of these incarnations of The Betty White Show (there would be two more shows with that title) was produced under her full control, and she was able to lobby for a director. She was also able to make Arthur Duncan a cast member on the show, and when some affiliates in parts of the country balked at airing a show with a Black regular, she was able to both hold on and give Duncan more power. screen time.

Like I said, she was as important as she was loved, and by the 1960s White was loved enough to be a staple guest on talk shows and one of the most adored celebrities on all game shows. and TV series possible.

She was a television institution before winning multiple Emmy Awards as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, a role that almost any other actress would have been a defining moment in her career, and a role that already relied on audiences’ affection for the idea of ​​Betty White as a long-standing staple. If Sue Ann wasn’t the main character of The Mary Tyler Moore Show – obnoxiously sweet on camera, vicious and voracious off camera – it was only because The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the rare series in which each character could have taken a place in the character of the sitcom Mt. Rushmore, and each character could have been, and in a few cases later become, the revered centerpiece of their own sitcom.

It’s beyond my ability to understand that in 2021, fans of this show have already had to mourn Gavin MacLeod, Cloris Leachman and Ed Asner. Asner’s death in August made White the last regular on the show. Oh, and Asner was another figure as important – especially in his union advocacy – as he was loved. So did Moore, a successor to White’s legacy, who passed away in 2017. What a sight!

White was the last surviving star of Golden girls too, and in Rose Nylund, that sitcom gave her another indelible role that would have defined the career of any other actress – any figure whose career hadn’t already been defined half a dozen times. Rose, with her stories of growing up in St. Olaf, Minnesota, was likely the first role in making White the nation’s collective grandmother, a symbolic ability she fulfilled for generations as she challenged the expectations of what Hollywood could expect from women, older women and older.

Each generation and demographic has had their own reason for putting Betty White on a pedestal, and in listing the myriad ways she was iconic, I either ignored or underestimated that White was iconic because she was spectacular in her. what she did. Whether scripted or entirely improvised, she has always been one of the funniest people. She had unprecedented comedic timing, and somehow she only got better by stealing scenes from shows like Boston Legal, then stole a whole blockbuster movie in Proposal and then became the subject of the first and only successful popular campaign to crown a Saturday Night Live host (depending on how you see the contest that made Miskel Spillman a host in 1977). It could also have been the culmination of a career, but White went on to perform and win awards for shows like Hot in Cleveland and Betty White is out of their rockers.

There are probably some people who don’t care about babies. Lactose intolerant people have no use for ice cream. As many people hate the Cowboys, Yankees and Lakers as much applaud them. Nothing brings everyone together.

Betty White did. She was alone and she deserved it.