Hollywood ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White Dies Aged 99

Emmy-winning TV star Betty White who enjoyed a remarkable resurgence later in her career in films, TV commercials and hit series “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” has passed away at the age of 99.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to an investigation into a death in the 500 block of N. Carmelina Avenue in Los Angeles at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, varie.com reports.

White is said to have celebrated Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17. White is said to have died Thursday night at her Brentwood home.

Betty White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas has confirmed her death.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in a statement.

“I will miss her terribly, just like the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. that she would be with him again.

Witjas stressed that White had not been ill but had been extremely careful during the pandemic. She has spent most of the past two years in the home she loved with her many pets. She had 24-hour guards in her later years, Witjas said.

White’s work schedule had slowed down considerably as she reached the end of the 90s.

White, who played Sue-Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s and Rose on The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992, was a television fixture for over 60 years, having started out as a sidekick in a local . A daytime show in Los Angeles that got her on live TV five hours a day, five days a week.

In her 80s, White still stole scenes from motion pictures such as “The Proposal”, “You Again” and “Bringing Down the House”, and regularly made appearances on late night talk shows, where she delighted. the audience with its rapid fire. split with Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson and other hosts.

In 1999, an appearance in David E. Kelley’s monster crocodile film ‘Lake Placida’ renewed attention to White: she taunted her love of animals by playing a smiling but rude woman who protects the predator who sends humans. .

Her well-commented turn alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds on “The Proposal” in 2009 boosted her profile, and suddenly she was everywhere: featured in the well-received Super Bowl commercial for Snickers and hosting ” Saturday Night Live ”after a fan campaign to get him the job started on Facebook (White had actually been offered the gig years before but turned it down).

She was a television phenomenon in the 2000s, guest as herself in “Ugly Betty” as well as in animated form in “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” and providing vocals for many animated films and TV shows.

White returned to the 2006-09 soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”, “That” 70s Show “and as Catherine Piper on both” The Practice “and” Boston Legal. “

In 2010, she became the oldest person to ever host ‘Saturday Night Live’.

In January 2012, the NBC special “Betty White’s 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America’s Golden Girl” was the night’s most-watched show.

White hosted and produced the hidden camera reality show “Off Their Rockers” in 2012-13, earning two more Emmy nominations.

Her most recent book, “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t),” was published in 2011. She won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild in 2010 .

