North Augusta teacher and contestant of “The Voice” reflects on the Hollywood experience | News

Tony Aaron Hambrick didn’t know what to feel when he first entered NBC’s “The Voice” soundstage.

Honestly, I laughed, Hambrick said. I laughed and joked a lot, and I remember when the doors opened and I looked at the chairs, it hits you like a ton of bricks, like it does.

Augusta native Hambrick, a teacher at North Augusta Middle School and a cast member of the hit reality show contest, spoke about his experience in California.

I still have a hard time defining what I was feeling at the time. It was just surreal. It was almost an out-of-body experience, he said. I watched it happen, like it was really happening. See these chairs turned with their names on the back. But again, this is only the time in my life, and I knew this was what I wanted to do. The adrenaline I felt, the audience singing and screaming.

Hambrick failed to blind audition for the show; However, her experience of singing for some of the best known artists of the Americas has been accompanied by constructive comments for her career.

One coach in particular said that I love your energy and love the way you connect with the audience. And that means a lot to me because coming out of church is what we do, he said. It’s our whole main worship and praise premise to connect with a body of believers to worship together. This, honestly, to me, has come so natural because it’s something I do every Sunday at church.

Another coach said he liked my voice and wished he had room on his team so I took that as confirmation. I took that as a statement. And so that’s what I’m doing now, I’m taking that advice and taking these suggestions and enjoying the experience, Hambrick added.

Hambrick was happy to have the support of his hometown behind him: from his church to Live River Baptist Church, to his school and to his family, leaving behind his newborn son, Israel, and his wife, Sharla, to applaud from home.

It’s a rich experience to have a community that believes, Hambrick said. These are the people, people in my church, colleagues, even students even before I submitted The Voice, ”are the same people who praise me when no one knew my name, affirming my talent and affirming my gift.

“And going through the whole ‘Voice’ process, I didn’t go through it alone. I had a village of a community that supported me, even when the outcome was not what I expected. North Augusta love the Augusta area was phenomenal because they didn’t have to support me, and I think of things like that.

Adding to his growing list of communities were the contestants for season 21 of “The Voice”.

I was going there and I thought I was going to meet all these artists with big egos and stuff, and I wasn’t. It was a family that we had created, a wonderful bond of musicians and singers, he said. We had similar goals and dreams and yet at the same time we all wanted to see each of our friends or family members, as we would say, do well. Whether in their career and certainly in the series. It’s one thing that definitely marked me, it’s even watching the series, just seeing my friends. I think I was more excited to see them than if I had seen myself up there.

Hambrick is currently focusing on his musical career recording a single and an EP; however, in the future, he may re-audition for the show.

I am not opposed to any avenue that will generate success or that allow me the platform to have access to new communities, to be an influencer and to be an inspiration. I want this, and I believe that music is a powerful tool that allows me to be able to do that, and so if the door opened, would I go through that door again? Yes. Who wouldn’t?

For Hambrick, the experience was transformative.

Getting home early was difficult. It was very, very difficult, and sometimes we’re our worst critic and we fight. I could have done this, I could have done that, but when I really think back in my head from the start, when I submitted my first audition video for the first time in November 2020, to get the call at the end of April 2021, actually being in Los Angeles for six weeks or however long I was there, I don’t regret it, he said.

I stopped thinking about failure and started looking at the new opportunities that presented themselves. I am grateful, I am grateful. And I have a different take on what it really means to be an artist about the importance of having, I don’t mean a fan base, a community. Fans come and go, but the community sticks around for a long, long time.

He continues to build on his faith through verse 8:28 of Romans and his communities as he continues his career in music.

It’s almost like I’m searching for words because it’s almost like I’m in the same place, and here we are a few months later and I’m in a totally different space in my life, and it’s beautiful and it’s amazing and it makes it all worth it, he says. I feel like I am finally entering this place intended for my life.