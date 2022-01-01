Betty White’s Hollywood career in photos – Gallery – Deadline





Betty White’s acting career spanned decades. With her memorable lead roles on sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden girls and Hot in Cleveland – along with dozens of others – she has captured the love and respect of audiences around the world. Click the image above for a photo gallery highlighting the Golden Girl’s most iconic roles, who died at the age of 99 on Thursday. White launched his career in daytime talk shows and played small roles on hit shows like blonde hair (based on the comic) and It’s your FBI. She produced (under her Bandy Productions banner) and starred in the comedy series Life with Elisabeth in the early 1950s and had her own NBC variety show, The Betty White Show in 1954. Who can forget her like Rose Nyland on The golden girls, perky Sue Anne Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland? Or his turn in the TV movie The chance of a lifetime, a romantic comedy in which she played the role of Evelyn, a woman who receives news from her doctor that she has only six months to live. In 2009, White enjoyed a major career resurgence with his much-loved role in Proposal, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. NBC celebrated its 90th anniversary with Betty White’s 90th Birthday in January 2012, a prime-time special. She later appeared in such series as BONE and Fireside chat with Esther. She recently voiced Bitey White in Toy story 4. In her 70-year career, White has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmys, with five wins. His passing comes just before his 100th birthday, which has garnered many tributes and appreciation for his legendary career. Click the gallery above to remember the TV icon as well as a passionate and caring animal lover.

