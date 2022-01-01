The tourist casting | Full list of actors and characters for the BBC drama

The New Year kicks off on BBC One as Jamie Dornan presents The Tourist, a mysterious and quirky thriller from The Missing and Baptiste writers Harry and Jack Williams. All six parties see Dornan playing The Man, who wakes up in the Australian outback after a traffic accident with amnesia. Using the few clues at his disposal, the man must piece together his identity, but he might not like what he discovers, it turns out that he is fleeing a past that he does not remember and that someone wants her dead. The Tourist is a change from anything we’ve written before, the Williams brothers said. It’s not an easy show to categorize, so we won’t. However, we are extremely happy to have Chris Sweeney on board as a director and to do so for the BBC. Were grateful for their support for this ambitious project. The series begins on January 1 and airs as the centerpiece of BBC Ones’ New Years program, but who joins Dornan in the cast? And who had to drop out of the casting at the last minute? Read on for all the details.

Who is the man?The Man is a mysterious character who wakes up in the Australian Outback after being in a car accident without remembering who he is. While the Irishman has very little to do, he soon begins to suspect he was involved with some rather shady people before he developed amnesia.

What else has Jamie Dornan been in? Arguably best known for playing Christian Gray in the Fifty Shades film franchise, Dornans has played notable roles on television, including serial killer Paul Spector in the BBC crime drama The Fall and Sheriff Graham Humbert in the American fantasy series Once Upon a Time.

Who is Hélène?Helen is a probation officer assigned to the Le Mans case. She is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ethan, who is constantly pushing the couple to get in shape for their wedding day.

What else has Danielle Macdonald been into? Macdoanld is an Australian actress, best known for her lead roles as Patricia Patti Dombrowski in the movie Patti Cake $ (2017) and Willowdean Dickson in Dumplin (2018). She also appeared in the Netflix movie Bird Box as Olympia and in the Netflix series Unbelievableas Amber.

Who is Lucie?Luci is a waitress that The Man meets while trying to find out more about her identity. Luci agrees to help The Man understand himself, but does she know more than she suggests?

What else has Shalom Brune-Franklin been into?Brune-Franklin is best known for playing Private Maisie Richards in the BBC drama Our Girl and DC Chloe Bishop in Line of Duty Series Six.

Who is Billy?Billy is a mysterious American living in the Outback, who tries to visit The Man in the hospital.

What else has Olafur Darri Olafsson been in? The Icelandic-American actor starred in the mysterious drama Trapped from 2015 to 2021 and previously collaborated with the Williams brothers on The Missing, as Stefan Anderson. He also starred in The Wall in the 2018 movie The Meg, Skender in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Neils Brongus in the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Who is Sue?Sue is a local woman who agrees to host The Man while he finds out who he is.

What else has Genevieve Lemon been into?Lemon played Zelda Baker in The Young Doctors, Marlene Rabbit Warren in Prisoner: Cell Block H, Brenda Riley in Neighbors, and Hazel Easton in Home and Away. She has also appeared in a number of films directed by Jane Campion Sweetie, The Piano, Holy Smoke !, and most recently The Power of the Dog.

Who is Ralph?Ralph is the husband of Sues, with whom The Man stays while learning his identity.

What else has Danny Adcock been in? Adcocks has played previous roles including Geoff Carlson in Prisoner: Cell Block H, Co-Kura Strappa in Farscape, and Bishop Pitt in Home and Away.

Who is Lachlan?Lachlan is a Detective Inspector and State Police Major Crimes Chief involved in the Le Mans case. Hugo Weaving was originally cast for the role, but had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

What else has Damon Herriman been in?Herriman has twice played cult leader and criminal Charles Manson, in the Netflix series Mindhunter and Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also played Dewey Crowe in Justified and recently appeared in The Serpent and The Underground Railroad.

Who is Ethan Krum?Ethan is Helen’s fiancé. Determined for the couple to get in shape before their upcoming nuptials, Krum becomes frustrated with Helens’ dedication to the Le Mans affair.

What else has Greg Larsen been in?Larsen rose to fame for co-creating and directing an award-winning Fancy Boy Variety Show stage show, which was later made into a television series. He also wrote and appeared in the Australian series Get Krack! N and Tonightly with Tom Ballard.

Who is Sergeant Rodney Lammon?Rodney Lammon is a police officer working on the Le Mans case under Lachlan’s instructions.

What else has Kamil Ellis been in? Ellis has appeared on television in Cleverman, Nowhere Boys, Bushwhacked! and SeaChange.

Who is Kostas?Kostas is a mysterious character who appears to be linked to The Man and his accident in some unknown way.

What else has Alex Dimitriades been in? Dimitriades is best known for his roles as Nick Polides in the 1993 romantic comedy The Heartbreak Kid and Nick Poulos in the Heartbreak High series. In 2018, he played Detective Peter Alexiades in the BBC One drama The Cry.

The Tourist will air on BBC One at 9pm on January 1, 2022.