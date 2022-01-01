Entertainment
13 of his most memorable roles – The Hollywood Reporter
In 2013, the Guinness Book of Records recognized Betty White as the female artist with the longest career in television. The actress also cultivated a successful career in film.
On Friday, December 31, it was announced that the legendary actress had passed away at the age of 99.
Whether on the big or small screen, the beloved five-time Emmy Award-winner is known for her comedy and for being a trailblazer in the industry. White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award in 2010. White was also the first woman to produce her own Hollywood sitcom with the 1950 series. Life with Elisabeth.
From Golden girls at the game show Password, Hollywood journalist take a look at some of the Golden Girl’s most notable performances.
Life with Elisabeth
The show was built from a collection of comedy shorts centered around a married couple, Elizabeth (White) and Alvin (Del Moore). Life with Elisabeth was produced and filmed at a Los Angeles TV station where Moore and White worked as staff. White’s role in the series earned the star her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination.
Password
Throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, White has made frequent guest appearances on the popular game show. Over the years White has been dubbed the ‘First Lady of Game Shows’ and has gone on to to earn a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for Just men !. White and Password host Allen Ludden finally married.
Rendezvous with the angels
For two seasons of 1950s comedy, White portrayed Vickie Angel, a new wife to insurance salesman husband Gus (Bill Williams). The series focused on the newlyweds, their friends and neighbors as they found themselves in comedic storylines.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Longtime friend of star Mary Tyler Moore, White played Sue Ann Nivens, written as an “icky sweet type Betty White”. White played Nivens for four years, and the role won her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The Betty White Show
Following the success of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White received her own series, in which she played an actress known as Joyce Whitman. During the show, her character lands the role of her dreams, only to find that the director she has to work with is her ex-husband. The show only lasted one season.
Tonight’s Show with Johnny Carson
During his reign as the talk show host, Johnny Carson was known to have recurring skits with prominent comedians in the industry. One of his sketches included White, where they depicted Adam and Eve. White and Carson would reprise those roles two years later.
Golden girls
Known for being one of his most successful and memorable roles, White played the role of Rose. Nylund on the longtime NBC sitcom. Also with Bea Arthur, Rue Mcclanahan and Estelle Getty, Golden girls lasted for seven seasons. The show received critical acclaim and won several awards including three Golden Globes for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and two Primetime Emmys for an exceptional comedy series. Each of the actresses in the series received their own Emmys. After the show ends, a spin off with white, Mcclanahan and Getty, titled The Golden Palace, in which the trio buys and manages a hotel, lasted for a season.
The boat of love
The white guest starred in The boat of love for five episodes as Betsy Boucher, a friend of Aunt Silvia (Carol Channing). In one of his appearances in 1982, White performed a song and dance number with Channing.
Boston Legal
For five seasons, White played Catherine Piper, a childhood friend and secretary of Alan Shore (James Spader) in the drama. However, things got complicated for White’s character when one of Alan’s clients killed his mother and neighbor with a cast iron skillet. Fearing that he would commit another murder, Catherine de White kills him – with a pan, of course – and is put on trial for murder. She is acquitted, but ultimately dismissed.
Love glory and beauty
From 2006 to 2009, White starred in the popular soap opera as Ridge Forrester’s grandmother, Ann Douglas. Although the actress is known to make audiences laugh, White took on a more dramatic role as Ann, a mother who ignored her husband’s abuse of their daughter. White’s role in the soap opera marked the actress’ last recurring or regular role in a television series until her return to star in Hot in Cleveland.
Proposal
The family comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds features White as Reynolds’ eccentric grandmother, Annie, aka “gammy. With a myriad of comedic moments from the film, including a dance streak with Bullock, the film was a hit, grossing $ 194.3 million at the domestic box office (adjusted for inflation). also led White to have a kinship with the actors, particularly with Reynolds, with whom she played a mock quarrel in a parody. Following the news of White’s death, Reynolds paid tribute to the actress by writing on social media, “The world is different now. She was good at defying expectations. She managed to get very old and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.
Saturday Night Live
After more than 500,000 Facebook users signed a petition asking the 88-year-old to host the comedy show, White landed a host position in 2010. She became the oldest person in the world. have ever hosted the comedy series. the Daddy’s Girls the star returned for a sketch in the series 40th special anniversary in 2015 alongside Kristin Wiig, Bradley Cooper, Bill To hate, Fred Armisen and more.
Hot in Cleveland
Created in 2010, the sitcom marked TV Land’s first original scripted series. The cast starred Valérie Bertinelli, Jeanne Sheets and Wendie Malick as a group of entertainment industry veterans in Los Angeles. White played the role of a sassy guardian, Elka, who lives in their guesthouse. White was originally only to appear as a guest star, but was promoted to a series regular. The series ran for six seasons and ended in June 2015. Former White co-star Carol Burnett starred on the series.
