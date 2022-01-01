Ageless TV star Betty White was America’s sweetheart

Betty White was the naughty girlfriend of the Americas.

With a healthy smile and a dirty joke, she charmed millions of viewers decade after decade, going from $ 50 a week to an ageless superstar who advised her fans, Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind.

Even in her 90s, disregarding time and expectations, she still enjoyed a pre-dinner cocktail, a weekly poker night, and a keen interest in the world around her. There are so many things that I won’t live long enough to find out, but I’m still curious about them, she said.

It helped that she only needed four hours of sleep each night.

White, who died Friday at the age of 99 a few weeks before her birthday, launched her television career when the media was in its infancy and has never lost touch.

Her sassy and ready-to-do appeal has certified her as a mainstay of television. Her combination of sweetness and spice brought a roster of original characters to life on shows from the Life With Elizabeth sitcom in the early 1950s to mad TV host Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s. , from crazy roommate Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls in the ’80s to the court drama Boston Legal, which ran from 2004-2008.

But it all turned out to be just a warm-up for an even bigger celebrity in the new millennium when white fame erupted, by public demand, like never before.

In a Snickers commercial that aired on the 2010 Super Bowl TV broadcast, she imitated a low-energy dude getting tackled during a backlot football game.

Mike, you play like Betty White over there, one of his buddies chuckled. White, knocked down and covered in mud, hit back, That’s not what your girlfriend said!

The instantly viral video helped spark a Facebook campaign called Betty White to Host SNL (please?)! . This appearance earned him a seventh Emmy Award.

A month later, cable network TV Land presented Hot In Cleveland, its first original scripted series, starring Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three show biz veterans who move to Cleveland to escape the obsession of young Hollywood people. They move into a house attended by an elderly Polish widow, a character, played by White, who was only to appear in the pilot episode.

But again, White worked his magic. Salty Elka Ostrovsky became a key part of the series, which became an instant hit.

Then, she was voted Artist of the Year by members of the Associated Press. Its ridiculous, mocked White, self-mockery, in the spotlight.

They didn’t understand me, and I hope they never will.

Such was her popularity that even White’s birthday became a national event: In 2012, NBC aired Betty Whites’ 90th Birthday as a prime-time special. She still worked well into her 90s, most notably as one of the toy voices, Bitey White, in Toy Story 4.

One thing that made White seem forever young was his skill at playing debauchery or mean while still beaming with cuteness.

The parody horror Lake Placid and the comedy The Proposition were marked by its characters with surprisingly salty language. Her character Catherine Piper killed a man with a frying pan on Boston Legal.

But she was hardly chosen to play Happy Homemaker Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1973. She and her husband, Allen Ludden, were close friends of Moore and Moores’ former husband, producer Grant. Tinker. There were concerns that if White failed on the series, which was already a huge success, it would be embarrassing for the four of them.

But CBS casting executive Ethel Winant said White was the logical choice. Originally intended as a one-time appearance, Sue Ann’s role lasted until Moore ended the series in 1977.

White made hay comedy as Sue Ann, for example with a line explaining that she was planning to spend Christmas with a sister in Florida: It’s kind of a creep, Sue Ann noted kindly, but she has a swimming pool. .

The role won her two Emmy Awards as a supporting actress in a comedy series.

In 1985, White starred on NBC with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty in The Golden Girls. Her cast of mature actresses, playing retired single women from Miami, pitched a bet in a youth-obsessed industry, but it proved to be a solid hit and lasted until 1992.

White played Rose, a sweet and weak widow who managed to misinterpret most situations. She drove her roommates crazy with quirky stories from her childhood in the fictional town of St. Olaf, Minnesota.

For example, Roses explains the annual talent show, which was highlighted by a herring juggling act:

Someone juggled the herring? his friends asked skeptically.

No! Rose corrected them. It was the herring juggling: tiny ginseng knives.

The role earned her another Emmy, and she reprized it in a short-lived spin-off, The Golden Palace.

Other White TV series included Mamas Family, as Vicki Lawrence’s irascible mother; Just Men, a game show in which women try to predict answers to questions directed to male celebrities; and Ladies Man, as Alfred Molina’s catty mother.

Just Men earned her a Daytime Emmy, while she won a fourth prime-time Emmy in 1996 for a guest shoot on The John Larroquette Show.

She has also appeared in numerous mini-series and TV movies and made her film debut as a United States Senator in the 1962 Otto Premingers drama Capitol Hill Advise and Consent.

She was born Betty Marion White in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, and moved to Los Angeles when she was very young.

I’m an only child and had a mom and dad who never drew a straight line: they just thought funny, she told The Associated Press in 2015. We sat around the breakfast table and then we started to have fun. My father was a salesman and he would come home with jokes. He said, “Honey, you can take her to school. But I wouldn’t take this one. We had such a wonderful time.

Her initial ambition was to be a writer, and she wrote her high school graduation play, giving herself the lead role.

While in Beverly Hills High School, her ambition turned to the theater and she appeared in several plays. Her parents hoped to be able to go to college, but instead she played roles in a small theater company and played small roles in radio dramas.

Then, in 1949, she was hired for a local daytime TV show starring Al Jarvis, Los Angeles’ best-known disc jockey.

It was then that she received advice to start lying about her age.

We’re so age-conscious in this country, she said in a 2011 interview with The Associated Press. It’s silly, but that’s how we are. So I was told, Strike four years now. You will bless yourself on the road. I was born in 1922. So I thought, I always have to remember that I was born in 1926. But then I should do the math. Finally, I decided to go with it.

White turned out to be a natural for the new medium. She was bright, pretty and friendly, with a dimpled smile and narrowed eyes. A 1951 Los Angeles Times headline read: Betty White Hailed as Busiest Girl on TV.

I did this show 5 hours a day, six days a week, for 4 years, she recalls in 1975. Jarvis was replaced by actor Eddie Albert, and when he went to Europe for the movie Roman Holiday , she ran the show.

A skit she did with Jarvis turned into a syndicated series, Life With Elizabeth, which won White her first Emmy. For a while, she did interviews on The Betty White Show during the day, filmed the series at night, and often appeared on a late-night talk show. She has also appeared in commercials and narrated the Pasadena Rose New Years Parade.

With the flippant tongue and quick responses nurtured over the Jarvis years, she was a welcome guest on Ive Got a Secret, To Tell the Truth, Whats My Line and other game shows until the 2008 Million Dollar Password relaunched the game once hosted by Ludden, whom she had met as a competitor on the original password.

It was 1961, and the following year, while touring summer theaters during low television season, she starred with the then widowed Ludden with three children in the comedy Critics Choice.

White, who had claimed to be a single activist since a marriage in the late 1940s, faltered in her resolve.

I had always said on “The Tonight Show and everywhere else that I would never get married again,” she told a reporter in 1963. But Allen outnumbered me. He started and even the children entered the scene. And I surrendered voluntarily.

The marriage lasted from 1963 until her death from cancer in 1981.

Offscreen, White has tirelessly raised funds for animal causes such as the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo. In 1970-71, she wrote, produced, and hosted a syndicated television show, The Pet Set, to which celebrities brought their dogs and cats. She wrote a book in 1983 called Betty Whites Pet Love: How Pets Take Care of Us, and in 2011 published Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.

Such was her dedication to pets that she turned down a role of plum in the 1997 hit film As Good As It Gets. She objected to a scene in which Jack Nicholson drops a small dog into a laundry chute.

In his 2011 book If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Wont), White explained the origins of his love for dogs. During the Depression, his father made radios for sale to earn extra money. But since no one had the money to buy the radios, he readily exchanged them for dogs, which, housed in kennels in the backyard, sometimes numbered as many as 15 and still made the whites’ childhood happy. Happier.

Are there any creatures she doesn’t like?

No, White told the AP in 2011. Anything with a leg on every corner.

What about snakes?

Ohhh, I love snakes!

And when asked how she had managed to be universally loved by humans throughout her life, not just animals, she summed up with a dimpled smile, I just make it a point to myself. get along with people so I can have fun. It is that simple.