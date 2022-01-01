ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Award 2021 for Best Actor





The end of the year is upon us and that means it’s time for ComicBook.com’s 2021 Golden Issues Awards, which honor the best movies, TV, games, comics and pop culture of the year, such than voted by staff. This year, as Hollywood began to return after a year of delay thanks to the global pandemic, moviegoers had a plethora of entertainment to choose from, including solid performances from many leading actors. This year, when it comes to Best Actor, previously announced nominees include 007 star Daniel Craig for his latest outing as James Bond in No time to die; Idris Elba, who is targeting the DC Extended Universe as a Bloodsport mercenary in The suicide squad; Tom Hardy, biting his teeth as Eddie Brock and the deadly alien protector in Venom: let there be carnage; Simu Liu, making his impactful Marvel debut as a master martial artist in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings; and Tom Holland, the six-time Spidey star caught in the web of the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Path Home. And the winner of 2021 ComicBook.com The Golden Issue Award for Best Actor is … (Photo: ComicBook.com) Tom Holland, for his portrayal of Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Path Home! Providing a better career performance, Holland’s third Spider Man standalone sees the 25-year-old actor playing a Peter Parker exposed after being exposed by The bugle of the day‘s J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) and charged with the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). As the Spider-Man controversy threatens the future of girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), Peter turns to Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make people forget to the world Spider-Man’s secret identity. Through his performance, Holland matures Peter who suffers his greatest loss after the spell unleashes multiversal villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). With the last words of a loved one – “With great power must also come great responsibility” – Peter comes to understand what it really means to be Spider-Man and this is Holland’s reaction to a tragic death. – and the immediate fallout from the loss – it goes to a depth we’ve never seen with the character before. Holland’s performance does all of this without ever losing the energy that has made his Spider-Man a pleasure to watch since his debut, beautifully balancing the humor and emotional weight that the role demands, making him a clear winner for the award for best actor of this year. Congratulations to Holland on his Golden Issues victory! The nominees for the best actor are: Daniel Craig (James Bond, No time to die)

Idris Elba (Robert DuBois / Bloodsport, The suicide squad)

Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom, Venom: let there be carnage)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Path Home) – WINNER

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

