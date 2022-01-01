Teddy bear, the sun also rises among the works made public in 2022





WASHINGTON (AP) Winnie the Pooh and The Sun Also Rises are released. AA Milnes’ beloved children’s book and classic Ernest Hemingways novel, as well as films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo, are among the 1926 works whose copyrights expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the schedule moves to 2022. Langston Hughes’ collections of poetry The Weary Blues and Dorothy Parker’s Enough Rope will also be 95 years old and will fall into the public domain under US law. The silent films Battling Butler with and directed by Buster Keaton, The Temptress with Greta Garbo, The Son of the Sheik with Rudolph Valentino and For Heavens Sake with Harold Lloyd also become public property. And under congressional legislation of 2018, sound recordings from the first area of ​​electronic audio will be available. Copyright experts at Duke University estimate that some 400,000 pre-1923 sound recordings will be available for public use, including music by Ethel Waters, Mamie Smith, Enrico Caruso and Fanny Brice. Once a work enters the public domain, it can be legally shared, performed, reused, reused, or sampled without permission or cost. The long period of copyright in the United States adopted over the past few decades has meant that many works that would now become available have long been lost, as they were not profitable to maintain by legal owners, but were not profitable. could not be used by others. Just because 1926 works are legally available doesn’t mean they’re actually available, said Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Dukes Center for the Study of the Public Domain, in an article celebrating Saturday Public Domain Day. After 95 years, many of these works are already lost or literally disintegrate (as with old films and recordings), proof of what long copyright terms do to the conservation of cultural artefacts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

