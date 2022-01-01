2022 WWE Day 1 Predictions, Map, Matches, Start Time, PPV Preview, Date, Location

WWE didn’t want to waste time getting things done in 2022. With that in mind, they put together their first pay-per-view event of the year for the first day of the year. WWE Day 1 takes place Saturday night from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar in a fatal five-a-side match. Lesnar was a late addition after universal champion Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quit his defense against Lesnar.

In addition, the team titles of both brands will be in play on the sub-map. The champions of SmackDown The Usos will face two members of New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods – while the third member of each crew will be in action later that night. And Raw Champions RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Matthew Riddle take on Street Profits.

Day one will set the tone for the year as WWE prepares to enter “WrestleMania Season” with Royal Rumble on January 29. The show will air live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET after kick-off, which begins an hour before.

Let’s take a closer look at who our experts at CBS Sports believe will win on day one of WWE.

WWE 2022 Day 1 Predictions

Raw Tag Team Championship – RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

While RK-Bro has been a very successful act, there is nothing WWE likes to do more than break tag teams. Riddle and Randy Orton are going to go their separate ways at some point and have a big bickering featured. As WrestleMania approaches, the biggest show of the year could be the one where we see everything come to a head. Losing the titles here would allow RK-Bro to have the first clues of a split and could easily be followed at Royal Rumble with Orton taking out Riddle (or vice versa) to fit into a showdown at WrestleMania. Pick: Street Profits take the titles– Brent Brookhouse

RK-Bro spends so much screen time on Monday Night Raw that it’s hard to see Street Profits dethrone them. It looks like WWE is high on Riddle and his eventual separation from Orton will be more heated if they are still champions.Choice: RK-Bro keeps the titles– Shakiel Mahjouri

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

McIntyre beating Moss is the padder of the evening, practically run ahead. Rumor has it that McIntyre is ready for a main event schedule against the winner of Reigns against Lesnar. Expect a repeat of SmackDown when McIntyre detonated Moss with the Claymore Kick. Chances are this will be the shortest deal on Day 1. Pick: Drew McIntyre wins– Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Raw Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Morgan should win, let’s be clear. Crowd support for Morgan has been organic and intense since his unsuccessful attempt to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase in July. His fan base is one of the most engaged and feverish in professional wrestling. Lynch is a grown woman and WWE should capitalize on the opportunity to make Morgan a star. Unfortunately, and I hope I am wrong, hunch tells me that WWE will play it safe and keep “Big Time Becks”. Pick: Becky Lynch retains title – Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Edge vs. The Miz

Edge should be the favorite to win in most circumstances. However, there’s one glaring reason to side with The Miz in this one: a match between The Miz and Maryse against Edge and Beth Phoenix. It’s too obvious to miss and Maryse has been so involved at this point that it seems the direction is clear. The most practical path is to have The Miz steal the victory with an assist from his wife. It also keeps the trend of Edge feuds in place, spanning months with just a few actual matches. Choice: The Miz wins– Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Les Usos (c) vs. The New Day

I’m still waiting for WWE to step into the crumbling world of Roman Reigns and Day One seems like the perfect time for that to happen. The Usos losing the titles early in the series could shake up Reigns ahead of his game against Brock Lesnar. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could also use a small bump with another run as the Tag Champions – although it would be odd for Woods as King of the Ring to follow the same path as Zelina Vega, who won the Queen’s Crown tournament then became female tag champion. Pick: The New Day wins the titles– Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

WWE Championship – Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

On the rare occasion that WWE is a stable of challengers for a champion, it works well. It breaks the monotony of repeated cycles of one-on-one competition that always hits the same story rhythms. This has been the case with the WWE title photo lately. Lashley’s physical dominance alongside Owens and Rollins’ underhanded tactics poses many different challenges for Big E. Of course, a four-way match also leaves plenty of easy outings for the champion to hold on while leaving the challengers in place. to keep getting things done. It doesn’t make sense to take the title away from Big E at the moment and they put him in the right position to allow him to advance as a champion with plenty of challengers. Pick: Big E retains title– Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)