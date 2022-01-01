The honest reason Nicolas Cage doesn’t like to be called an actor





During his career, Nicolas Cage has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. The Oscar-winning star has put on some superb performances, both for his comedic work as HI McDunnough in Elevate Arizona or his wild ride as Castor Troy in his and that of John Travolta Face / Off . With such a diverse array of work, most would agree that Cage is a very accomplished actor. Although he may in fact dispute the term “actor” if you refer to him as such. And he has an honest reason why he’d rather not be called out. Make no mistake about the 57-year-old performer because he takes pride in what he does. However, he recently explained that he didn’t like the word “actor” because he thought it had a certain connotation. He thinks the nuance associated with the word might make him appear less than authentic in his craft: For me that always means, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar.’ So with the risk of sounding like a snooty asshole, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means you go into your heart, or you go into your imagination, or your memories, or your dreams, and you bring something in. in return to communicate with the public. Nicolas Cage’s comments on Varieties Rewards Circuit Podcast may seem somewhat surprising, but, on second thought, they do make sense. The idea of ​​”acting”, on the surface, seems to involve some level of deception on the part of the person doing it. Although this is far from certain, this could be the reason why some performers define themselves more as artists. I have to say I like the term comedian, and Cage’s summation of the word is perfect. Most can probably also agree that everything is certainly related to the Air conditioning alum. With all the hard work he’s done over the past few decades, you’d think the star would be ready to hang up. However, this is far from the case because, earlier this year, it shot retirement concept . He said that the cinema had been like a “guardian angel” to him and that he needed it. He even added that he was “healthier” when he was working. While it’s great to know that we can expect more from him in the years to come, it’s even better to hear that the work doesn’t tire him mentally. And he still produces a wide variety of material. 2021, for example, saw the release of its B-series horror movie Willy’s Wonderland , which allowed him to channel his love of reptiles . It also titled the critically acclaimed film Pork, which currently won him numerous awards. This year will see the release of his new film, The unbearable weight of massive talent, in which he plays a fictional version of himself . Based on the teaser , it will certainly be a wild, NSFW adventure but, who knows, it could also deconstruct the audience’s notion of what an “actor” really is. You can consult that of Nicolas Cage Pork by streaming it on Hulu, and you can check The unbearable weight of massive talents when it hits theaters on April 22, 2022.

