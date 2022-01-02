Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor visit Randhir Kapoor on New Years Day, nani Babita pulls Jeh’s cheeks. Watch | Bollywood
Paparazzi clicked on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Babita visiting Randhir Kapoor’s house and managed to capture an adorable moment between Jeh and Babita.
After a big New Years celebration at home on Friday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan was out on New Years Day, visiting daddy Randhir Kapoor at his home. In tow was his youngest son Jeh. Sister Karisma Kapoor and Mum Babita were also visiting. Shutterbugs clicked on all four of them when they got home on Saturday night and caught a cute moment between Jeh and his grandmother Babita.
Kareena was dressed in a beige top and carried a black bag. Karisma was seen wearing sunglasses and a cap. Mum Babita, wearing a floral print top, even waved to the paparazzi as they asked her to pose for them. As Jeh was brought to the car by his home nani, nani Babita reached out her hand and pulled her cheeks. Later, Randhir Kapoor also came to greet the photographers.
Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 in December, as a result of which she had to be in home quarantine for two weeks. By this time Papa Randhir had given updates on his health. Speaking to India Today, Randhir said: The doctor said it was very mild. She feels much better today. The children are with her only. She’s home in quarantine.
Kareena finally tested negative on December 24 and was released from quarantine. I tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my dear sister for being our anchor point through this nightmare, she had posted on her social networks announcing her negative result.
Randhir himself suffered a health crisis last year when he had to be hospitalized in May after testing positive for Covid. I feel much better. I was there in the intensive care unit for a day and then they took me out because I had no shortness of breath or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I’m better now, he told PTI on May 3.
Close story
