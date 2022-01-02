Joan Collins on Marilyn Monroe’s stern warning about men in Hollywood





Dame Joan cried when she learned of Marilyns’ death (Photo: PA Wire / Getty Images) Dame Joan Collins has revealed the warning Marilyn Monroe gave her about men in Hollywood when they first met, describing them as wolves. In a new BBC documentary, the former Dynasty star has spoken candidly about her career and personal life, dating back to her teenage years when she first became a Hollywood starlet. After making a name for herself, Dame Joan was at a party organized at Gene Kelly’s house when she and Marilyn met. One night at a party at Gene Kellys’ house, I crept into the bar and sat next to a pretty ordinary blonde who was sitting on her own, she said. The 88-year-old explained that she studied Marilyn Monroe in awe, noting that her face looked ordinary without any makeup. It was hard to believe that she was not only the biggest star in the world, but in retrospect, the greatest sex goddess of the century, she said. Marilyn revealed the rumor that circulated about her earlier in her career (Photo: Frank Povolny / Twentieth Century Fox / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images) While the couple were discussing, Marilyn would have said to Dame Joan: Don’t let the grown-ups in the studio dictate to you. You are just a piece of meat to them. We are all. The Some Like It Hot star reportedly warned: Fox’s bosses are the most dangerous. Wolves, Marilyn articulated, looking nervously over her shoulder as if she was expecting someone to jump from behind a sofa, Dame Joan remembered. It is said that Marilyn specifically warned her against the boss of Twentieth Century Fox, Darryl Zanuck, whom Dame Joan remembers once stuck her against a wall, telling her that she needed to a real man. The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star told the English actress about the rumor going around her when she first joined Fox, saying they were saying I had guys like horderves. Following: BBC

I looked at her and she gave me her beautiful smile. And then I understood why the world was so dazzled by Marilyn Monroe, said Dame Joan. We had another drink and I watched her walk away. I never saw Marilyn Monroe again, but when I was in Rome in 1962, and heard the news of her death, I must say that I cried for her and for all her pain. This Is Joan Collins airs tonight at 9 p.m. on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Dame Joan Collins Recalls First Husband Suggesting She Sleeps With Sheikh For 10,000

MORE: From pillows to prints, how did Marilyn Monroe end up on everything?







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/01/joan-collins-on-stark-warning-from-marilyn-monroe-on-men-in-hollywood-15850853/

